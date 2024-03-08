IND vs ENG | Twitter in splits as raging Stokes thanks heavens after no-ball call rids him of embarrassment

Stokes went full against the newly arrived Sarfaraz Khan on the third ball of the 66th over and the rookie did not shy away from driving it down the ground with aplomb. However, he failed to get the control he wanted and the red cherry flew at shin height back towards Stokes who could not get down quickly enough to grab on to the return catch. Lying prone on the playing surface, the realization of how big the opportunity could have been immediately dawned on the veteran as he slapped the pitch several times in a fit of rage before holding his face in hands, evidently gutted by letting his team down.