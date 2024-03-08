IND vs ENG | Twitter in splits as raging Stokes thanks heavens after no-ball call rids him of embarrassment
Ben Stokes was absolutely gutted after dropping Sarfaraz Khan for cheap in Dharamsala|
BCCI
The sheer roller-coaster of emotions that a Test match can be was packaged into and epitomized by a singular delivery in Dharamsala on Day 2. Ben Stokes was left slapping the ground in fury after spilling a catch but experienced a quick turnaround in sentiment after sirens echoed around the ground.
Stokes went full against the newly arrived Sarfaraz Khan on the third ball of the 66th over and the rookie did not shy away from driving it down the ground with aplomb. However, he failed to get the control he wanted and the red cherry flew at shin height back towards Stokes who could not get down quickly enough to grab on to the return catch. Lying prone on the playing surface, the realization of how big the opportunity could have been immediately dawned on the veteran as he slapped the pitch several times in a fit of rage before holding his face in hands, evidently gutted by letting his team down.
Once he had managed to recover from the setback and begin the trot back to his bowling mark, the no-ball sirens blazed with the sound of relief, and the umpire offered confirmation that the bowler had overstepped by jutting out his left hand. The cameras caught an immediate change in expression on Stokes' face as he brought his hands together and peered at the heavens to offer his thanks for being rid of the guilt, provoking a flurry of hilarious reactions on social media.
