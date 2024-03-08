IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts as swaggering Bashir struts around with exposed tongue after scalping Sarfaraz
Shoaib Bashir was pleased with himself after dispatching Sarfaraz Khan on the first ball after Tea|
Not many carry the confidence to express uninhibited jubilation with the team facing a mammoth first innings deficit and a 4-1 series drubbing. However, Shoaib Bashir proved he belongs to the modern school of self-assured cricketers with a wild celebration after getting rid of Sarfaraz Khan.
India had raced to a first-innings lead of 158 at Tea on Day 2 in Dharmsala courtesy of centuries by Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill followed by domineering fifties from Sarfaraz Khan and Devdutt Padikkal. The latter duo's partnership was worth 97 when play resumed in the Himalayan foothills with Sarfaraz looking to add to his impressive tally of 56 from just 60 deliveries as Shoaib Bashir prepared to kickstart the final session of the day. However, the rookie's dreams of a maiden Test ton came crashing down in a dismal manner, leading to an S-tier display of showmanship from his counterpart.
Bashir flung the four-over old ball short and wide of off-stump and while the off-spinner would have been rueing the innocuous long-hop first up, Sarfaraz regaled him by nonchalantly guiding the red cherry straight into the hands of first-slip. The Mumbaikar was devastated at having spurned the opportunity to go big and Bashir made sure to rub salt into his wounds by swaggering around the pitch with an erect spine, his tongue teasingly furled out, eyes wide in diffidence, and head ecstatically bobbing to the tune of the unlikely dismissal.
Twitterati was thoroughly amused by the extravagant showmanship and made their feelings known on social media.
March 8, 2024
That was not expected!
India loose their fourth wicket Sarfaraz Khan out on 56 runs Shoaib Bashir takes their wicket 👍#HappyMahashivratri #bholenath #INDvENG #NZvAUS #ShameOnElvish #SHAMELESS#INDvsENGTest pic.twitter.com/hvJH0YND4F— Ashu prajapati (@Ashu28181998) March 8, 2024
LOL!
Sarfaraz Khan is another guy who creates confusion while running between the wicket, not the best judger of a single.#INDvsENG— Vipul Ghatol 🇮🇳 (@Vipul_Espeaks) March 8, 2024
We didn't expect him to giveaway his wicket this cheap!
Sarfaraz Khan will be kicking himself #INDvsENG #CricketTwitter Such a poor give away! Another cheap wicket to Bashir this innings— AAD!3 💟💜 (@1_3Aadz) March 8, 2024
Ahhh?
Sankat mochak hanuman ji is on wicket *sarfaraz khan* next bradman— Manoj Gupta (@mkg27j83) March 8, 2024
He is happy!
First ball after Tea, Shoaib Bashir strikes💥#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/qZDHW6nxKM— Rayyan Deshmukh (@RayyanDeshmukh2) March 8, 2024
Dil se bura lagta hi yaar!
Aur end pe shoaib bashir se out hogaya...😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ip0OmYnSZC— Naab Kaar! (@naab_kaar) March 8, 2024
Damn it!
Sarfaraz Khan missed out on a golden opportunity to get his maiden century.— Vipul Ghatol 🇮🇳 (@Vipul_Espeaks) March 8, 2024
L*du Shoaib Bashir celebrating as if he didn't get belted enough in this innings.#INDvsENG
Poor wicket!
Straight after tea break— Sharat Chandra Bhatt (@imsbhatt0707) March 8, 2024
Shoaib Bashir gets Sarfaraz Khan#INDvsENGTest
He's doing good tho!
Man is getting smashed at almost 5 per over, gets his 2nd wicket in his 27th over— Rayyan Deshmukh (@RayyanDeshmukh2) March 8, 2024
Celebrating as if he got a 5-fer in 12-13 overs 😐
Shoaib Bashir 😂🤦♂️#INDvENG #INDvsENG #INDvsENGTest #ENGvsIND #NZvAUS #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/EWa38goBCg