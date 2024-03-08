More Options

IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts as swaggering Bashir struts around with exposed tongue after scalping Sarfaraz

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Shoaib Bashir was pleased with himself after dispatching Sarfaraz Khan on the first ball after Tea

Not many carry the confidence to express uninhibited jubilation with the team facing a mammoth first innings deficit and a 4-1 series drubbing. However, Shoaib Bashir proved he belongs to the modern school of self-assured cricketers with a wild celebration after getting rid of Sarfaraz Khan.

India had raced to a first-innings lead of 158 at Tea on Day 2 in Dharmsala courtesy of centuries by Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill followed by domineering fifties from Sarfaraz Khan and Devdutt Padikkal. The latter duo's partnership was worth 97 when play resumed in the Himalayan foothills with Sarfaraz looking to add to his impressive tally of 56 from just 60 deliveries as Shoaib Bashir prepared to kickstart the final session of the day. However, the rookie's dreams of a maiden Test ton came crashing down in a dismal manner, leading to an S-tier display of showmanship from his counterpart.

Bashir flung the four-over old ball short and wide of off-stump and while the off-spinner would have been rueing the innocuous long-hop first up, Sarfaraz regaled him by nonchalantly guiding the red cherry straight into the hands of first-slip. The Mumbaikar was devastated at having spurned the opportunity to go big and Bashir made sure to rub salt into his wounds by swaggering around the pitch with an erect spine, his tongue teasingly furled out, eyes wide in diffidence, and head ecstatically bobbing to the tune of the unlikely dismissal.

Twitterati was thoroughly amused by the extravagant showmanship and made their feelings known on social media. 

