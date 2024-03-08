IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts as swaggering Bashir struts around with exposed tongue after scalping Sarfaraz

Bashir flung the four-over old ball short and wide of off-stump and while the off-spinner would have been rueing the innocuous long-hop first up, Sarfaraz regaled him by nonchalantly guiding the red cherry straight into the hands of first-slip. The Mumbaikar was devastated at having spurned the opportunity to go big and Bashir made sure to rub salt into his wounds by swaggering around the pitch with an erect spine, his tongue teasingly furled out, eyes wide in diffidence, and head ecstatically bobbing to the tune of the unlikely dismissal.