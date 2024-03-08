IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts to Sarfaraz's stunning retaliation after intense exchange with Wood

Sarfaraz had managed just nine runs off the first 30 balls when he finally decided to take the attack to the opposition by swatting Tom Hartley for two boundaries in the 75th over. However, the real test lay in Mark Wood at the other end who had managed to keep the rookie on his toes but Sarfaraz proved his intent was universal as he tonked the express quick over his head for a swashbuckling boundary on the first ball of the ensuing over. Wood responded by going short and on the second offering, the 26-year-old crouched down low to elegantly uppercut the bumper over the slip cordon for another four. The dismissive shot was enough to fire up Wood as he responded with a fierce seaming delivery that stuck between Sarfaraz's thighs before dropping down by the crease. Wood proceeded to charge at the red cherry without much reason before fervently footing it away toward the wicket-keeper and manufacturing a cloud of dust in the process. On his way back to his bowling mark, Wood got right into Sarfaraz's face to stare him down before offering some seemingly irate words in an attempt to faze the batter.