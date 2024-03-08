IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts to Sarfaraz's stunning retaliation after intense exchange with Wood
Mark Wood tried to spice things up in Dharamsala in an attempt to rile up Sarfaraz Khan|
Sometimes all it takes is a little instigation to turn placid dead rubber into an emotionally charged affair and although the Dharamsala encounter seemed beyond saving, an interesting battle did take shape. Mark Wood riled up Sarfaraz Khan on Day 2 and he responded with a flurry of boundaries.
England injected some life into a lopsided fifth Test after Lunch on Day 2 by getting rid of centurions Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill in successive overs but it proved to be little respite as the replacement duo of Sarfaraz Khan and Devdutt Padikkal built a century stand of their own. The lead had gone past 150 runs by Tea with the Mumbaikar unbeaten on a rollicking 56 off just 59 deliveries, having turned things up a notch during a fiery battle against Mark Wood after a sedate start to his innings.
Sarfaraz had managed just nine runs off the first 30 balls when he finally decided to take the attack to the opposition by swatting Tom Hartley for two boundaries in the 75th over. However, the real test lay in Mark Wood at the other end who had managed to keep the rookie on his toes but Sarfaraz proved his intent was universal as he tonked the express quick over his head for a swashbuckling boundary on the first ball of the ensuing over. Wood responded by going short and on the second offering, the 26-year-old crouched down low to elegantly uppercut the bumper over the slip cordon for another four. The dismissive shot was enough to fire up Wood as he responded with a fierce seaming delivery that stuck between Sarfaraz's thighs before dropping down by the crease. Wood proceeded to charge at the red cherry without much reason before fervently footing it away toward the wicket-keeper and manufacturing a cloud of dust in the process. On his way back to his bowling mark, Wood got right into Sarfaraz's face to stare him down before offering some seemingly irate words in an attempt to faze the batter.
However, Sarfaraz being quite the character himself, responded by smoking the pacer for a six and a four to begin the next over, comprehensively ending an intense battle as the clear winner much to Twitterati's pleasure.
Things getting heated!
March 8, 2024
The big bully
Sarfaraz khan casually bullied Mark Wood#SarfarazKhan #MarkWood #INDvENG #INDvsENGTest pic.twitter.com/uuFUpGa54O— CricPov (@cricketnerd36) March 8, 2024
Entertainment!
Upper cut boundary - Exchange of words - Hook for six— Mazhar (@MazharHass72757) March 8, 2024
Sarfaraz Khan vs Mark Wood #INDvENG #INDvsENG #INDvsENGTest #ENGvsIND #NZvAUS #CricketTwitter #ENGvsIND pic.twitter.com/tMjr6dHL7x
Perfect way to answer
Sarfaraz Khan already answering his critics who says Sarfaraz cannot play pace!!— 🏷️ (@amarcric_) March 8, 2024
Scored 4, 4, 4, 6 vs Mark Wood's 145 KPH+ in last 2 overs!! pic.twitter.com/ylDmJt81zt
Fire!!!
Sarfaraz uprooting Wood🔥#INDvENG #INDvsENGTest #rohitsharma #gill #sarfaraz pic.twitter.com/eWiptfh13k— Keshav (@keshav_222) March 8, 2024
Yes please!
Sarfaraz... passed WOOD Test 💯— AK 🧡UHTRED (@alwaysGC15) March 8, 2024
Plz make a Century... before Playing in SENA countries
Absolutely!
For someone who saw Sarfaraz struggle against Wood in IPL last year, it is a refreshing site to see him hit Wood for three 4s and a 6 within 8 balls.— Shubh Aggarwal (@shubh_chintak) March 8, 2024
A pull, an upper cut and also a hit down the ground clearing the frontfoot.
Brilliant batting from Sarfaraz! #INDvENG
So beautiful, So elegant, just...
The way Sarfaraz played that shot to mark wood, wow— Baibhav Mishra (@mishra_baibhav) March 8, 2024
Wood not liking it!
Exchange of some words between Sarfaraz and Mark Wood after boundary 😀#sarfaraz #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/zlkUTG7HW7— CRICINFO (@occ_2o) March 8, 2024
True
I have never seen a more disrespectful manner to dismiss a bowler than Sarfaraz demolishing Wood at Dharamshala— Maharshi Vyas (@KrishaDvapayana) March 8, 2024
Boy you got some BALLS