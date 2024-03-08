IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts to stunned England players after Stokes bowls centurion Rohit with first ball in nine months

India grabbed the game by the jugular on Day 2 in Dharamsala as the overnight pair of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill ran the English bowlers ragged to bring up their respective centuries before Lunch and take India past England's total of 218 with nine wickets still in hand. With the visitors reeking in desperation, skipper Ben Stokes concurred their only hope of scripting a miraculous comeback was to take matters into his own hands. The all-rounder, having undergone knee surgery to rid himself of a chronic issue ahead of the tour, took his jumper off after the 40-minute break and marked his run-up in a professional game for the first time since the second Ashes Test last summer where he had sent down 15 overs with some discomfort. Magical scenes ensued.