PSL 2024 | Mills three-fer triggers Islamabad’s bounce back to leave Karachi wrecked
Faheem Ashraf induced early wickets for Islamabad United|
PSL
After early stutters in the first innings, Kieron Pollard’s 39 helped Karachi Kings post 150 runs on the board. Despite Mir Hamza’s fiery start constituting a three-fer, the Islamabad United batters found ways to seal the deal riding on a 58-run third wicket stand in Rawalpindi.
Sent in to bat first, Karachi Kings got a brisk opening start in the powerplay before Shan Masood top-edged a short ball off Faheem Ashraf to gift away his wicket in the fifth over. Following a 38-run powerplay, Tim Seifert, Shoaib Malik, and Mohammad Nawaz departed in quick succession but an unfettered Kieron Pollard struck two fours to sum up 66 runs in ten overs. James Vince (27) played second fiddle to the Caribbean’s 28-ball 39 in a 58-run fifth-wicket partnership before Tymal Mills nicked him behind the stumps. Eventually, late bursts from Irfan Khan Niazi and Pollard’s big hits helped the Kings reach 150/7 in 20 overs.
In reply, Colin Munro and Alex Hales fell prey to the early spell from Mir Hamza but Agha Salman and Shadab Khan found occasional boundaries to pile up 47 runs inside the powerplay. They took a calculative approach against the opposition bowlers to add 58 runs for the third wicket before Salman was outdone by Blessing Muzarabani in the 13th over. Subsequently, Azam Khan entered the fray but failed to continue the momentum after throwing away a catch to bowler Zahid Mahmood, followed by Shadab departing in the following over, With 115/5 at the start of the 16th over, the Kings bowlers failed to capitalize on the breakthroughs as Haider Ali and Faheem played cameos to nail the remaining 36 runs in just 21 balls, sealing a five-wicket triumph.
