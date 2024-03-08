More Options

PSL 2024 | Peshawar clinches playoff berth with commanding win over Quetta despite Hosein's hattrick heroics

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

In a pivotal match held at Rawalpindi, Peshawar Zalmi beat Quetta Gladiators by 76 runs. Despite Akeal Hosein's remarkable hat-trick, the Babar Azam-led side managed to post a total of 196/8 with Quetta experiencing a batting collapse with no stable partnerships, ultimately leading to their defeat.

‌Eyeing for a playoff berth, Quetta Gladiators' captain Rilee Rossouw opted to bat first on the conventional Rawalpindi batting surface. The start didn't favour them, with Peshawar openers Babar Azam and Saim Ayub displaying stellar form, reaching 29/0 in three overs. Sohail Khan, however, provided the breakthrough by dismissing Ayub in the fourth over. Despite the setback, Zalmi's Babar and Mohammad Haris guided them to 70/1 by the end of the powerplay. The partnership saw a steady 47 runs, but Haris departed in the eighth over. Peshawar faced further setbacks, losing quick wickets, but Babar's resilient half-century off 29 balls propelled them to 135/3 in 12 overs. Akeal Hosein's exceptional over, resulting in the season's first hat trick, saw the dismissal of Aamer Jamal, Mehran Mumtaz, and Luke Wood in the 16th over. Going from 140/4 in 13 overs to 161/8 in 17 overs, Zalmi seemed in trouble. However, a late 39-run stand by Naveen-ul-Haq and Rovman Powell pushed Peshawar to a total of 196/8 in their allotted 20 overs.

The Quetta Gladiators started their innings with a bang, as openers Saud Shakeel and Jason Roy effortlessly steered the team to 45/0 within the first four overs. However, the jubilation was short-lived when Mehran Mumtaz scalped the crucial wicket of Saud Shakeel in the fifth over. The setback continued as in-form Jason Roy departed in the sixth over, leaving the Gladiators at 56/2. The Quetta batting lineup struggled to find its footing, with skipper Riley Rossouw, Khawaja Nafay, and Laurie Evans unable to provide the much-needed power hitting. The situation worsened, and by the end of the 10th over, the scorecard reflected a challenging 76/4. As the innings progressed, the Gladiators faced additional setbacks, losing Akeal Hoesin and Omair Yousuf to the impressive bowling skills of Wood and Jamal. The Gladiators found themselves in dire straits at 97/7 by the 14.2-over mark, with a lack of big hitters to propel them further. The bowling prowess of their opponents had put the Gladiators on the back foot, and the road to recovery seemed increasingly steep, ultimately getting bundled for 120 runs resulting in a 76-run defeat at Rawalpindi. Securing a splendid victory, Peshawar Zalmi earned crucial two points, solidifying their spot in the playoffs alongside Multan Sultans.

