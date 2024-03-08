PSL 2024 | Peshawar clinches playoff berth with commanding win over Quetta despite Hosein's hattrick heroics

The Quetta Gladiators started their innings with a bang, as openers Saud Shakeel and Jason Roy effortlessly steered the team to 45/0 within the first four overs. However, the jubilation was short-lived when Mehran Mumtaz scalped the crucial wicket of Saud Shakeel in the fifth over. The setback continued as in-form Jason Roy departed in the sixth over, leaving the Gladiators at 56/2. The Quetta batting lineup struggled to find its footing, with skipper Riley Rossouw, Khawaja Nafay, and Laurie Evans unable to provide the much-needed power hitting. The situation worsened, and by the end of the 10th over, the scorecard reflected a challenging 76/4. As the innings progressed, the Gladiators faced additional setbacks, losing Akeal Hoesin and Omair Yousuf to the impressive bowling skills of Wood and Jamal. The Gladiators found themselves in dire straits at 97/7 by the 14.2-over mark, with a lack of big hitters to propel them further. The bowling prowess of their opponents had put the Gladiators on the back foot, and the road to recovery seemed increasingly steep, ultimately getting bundled for 120 runs resulting in a 76-run defeat at Rawalpindi. Securing a splendid victory, Peshawar Zalmi earned crucial two points, solidifying their spot in the playoffs alongside Multan Sultans.