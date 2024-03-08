PSL 2024 | Peshawar clinches playoff berth with commanding win over Quetta despite Hosein's hattrick heroics
In a pivotal match held at Rawalpindi, Peshawar Zalmi beat Quetta Gladiators by 76 runs. Despite Akeal Hosein's remarkable hat-trick, the Babar Azam-led side managed to post a total of 196/8 with Quetta experiencing a batting collapse with no stable partnerships, ultimately leading to their defeat.
The Quetta Gladiators started their innings with a bang, as openers Saud Shakeel and Jason Roy effortlessly steered the team to 45/0 within the first four overs. However, the jubilation was short-lived when Mehran Mumtaz scalped the crucial wicket of Saud Shakeel in the fifth over. The setback continued as in-form Jason Roy departed in the sixth over, leaving the Gladiators at 56/2. The Quetta batting lineup struggled to find its footing, with skipper Riley Rossouw, Khawaja Nafay, and Laurie Evans unable to provide the much-needed power hitting. The situation worsened, and by the end of the 10th over, the scorecard reflected a challenging 76/4. As the innings progressed, the Gladiators faced additional setbacks, losing Akeal Hoesin and Omair Yousuf to the impressive bowling skills of Wood and Jamal. The Gladiators found themselves in dire straits at 97/7 by the 14.2-over mark, with a lack of big hitters to propel them further. The bowling prowess of their opponents had put the Gladiators on the back foot, and the road to recovery seemed increasingly steep, ultimately getting bundled for 120 runs resulting in a 76-run defeat at Rawalpindi. Securing a splendid victory, Peshawar Zalmi earned crucial two points, solidifying their spot in the playoffs alongside Multan Sultans.
Peshawar Zalmi Qualify for play offs
Mehran Mumtaz in PSL 9 so far :— 𝗛𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗮𝗻 𝗭𝗮𝗵𝗶𝗱¹⁰ | 🇦🇪 (@Iam_hassan10) March 8, 2024
4-0-20-1 vs Islamabad United
4-0-22-2 vs Quetta Gladiators
Good to see Naveen Ul Haq among the wickets too
Quetta Gladiators require 85 off the final four overs
Everything under control for Peshawar Zalmi
14 Sixes need Quetta Gladiators
Everything under control for Peshawar Zalmi ✅
Peshawar Zalmi get to 196-8 at the end of a high-voltage innings
Akeal Hosein starred for Quetta Gladiators with the first hat-trick of #HBLPSL9
Akeal Hosein starred for Quetta Gladiators with the first hat-trick of #HBLPSL9 ☄️#KhulKeKhel | #PZvQG pic.twitter.com/YtITUJlvi9
6th in PSL
Akeal Hosein becomes the 6th bowler and first from Quetta Gladiators to take a hatrick in the PSL
97 for 7 out Babar Azam Peshawar Zalmi Win Today and Semi Final Reach
That girl crying help Zalmi win
smoked quetta gladiators with worst bowling attack ( minus saim, mehran, wood)
Akeal Hosein walks back to the pavilion after falling prey to Wood's brilliance. Quetta Gladiators in deep trouble
Rovman Powell takes a remarkable running catch! Aamir Jamal removes Laurie Evans