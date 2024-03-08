PSL 2024 | Twitter ablaze as Akeal Hosein tore through Peshawar's batting with explosive hat-trick
Bowlers cherish the opportunity to bowl a magnificent spell, but the thrill escalates even further when it culminates in a brilliant hat-trick. Quetta Gladiator's Akeal Hosein showcased his prowess by dismantling Peshawar's middle order with a stunning hat-trick vs Peshawar Zalmi in Rawalpindi.
On the third delivery of the 16th over, Hosein claimed Peshawar’s Aamer Jamal's wicket with a well-pitched length ball, inducing an edge that Quetta wicketkeeper Laurie Evans promptly snatched. The 30-year-old Trinidadian showcased his bowling prowess yet again in the subsequent delivery, delivering a short ball outside off. Mehran Mumtaz attempted to cut it but ended up dragging the ball onto his stumps off a thick under-edge, sending the bails flying. The atmosphere at the packed Rawalpindi Stadium was electric as Hosein eyed a hat trick.
Right after, the all-rounder delivered a sliding length ball outside off to Luke Wood who attempted to defend, but the spin induced a thick edge. Meanwhile, Riley Rossouw, stationed at first slip, lunged to his right and pulled off a spectacular catch just as the ball seemed beyond his reach. As the wicket fell, the entire Quetta team rushed towards Hosein, who sprinted away in jubilant celebration, acknowledging the momentous achievement.
The Twitterverse was left in awe as Hosein clinched a stunning hat trick, triggering a whirlwind of emotions throughout the stadium.
Hat-trick
March 8, 2024
On fire
𝗛𝗔𝗧-𝗧𝗥𝗜𝗖𝗞— Varun Giri (@Varungiri0) March 8, 2024
Akeal Hosein🔥🔥
Akeal Hosein takes a Hat-trick in #PSL2024pic.twitter.com/sc8oNGtH5z https://t.co/b9wzQpQbQX
What a ball
Hat trick for Akeal Hosein! 🔥#HBLPSL9 | #PZvQG pic.twitter.com/XuW7bjK3xh— 𝐇𝐮𝐙𝐈𝐈 ♡︎ (@HuZ11786) March 8, 2024
First hat-trick
First hat trick by Quetta Gladiators spinner akeal hosein 😍😍🔥🔥❤️❤️🙌🙌🙌🙌#AkealHosein #PakistanCricket #PSL9 #PSL2024— Qadir Khawaja (@iamqadirkhawaja) March 8, 2024
Take a bow
First Hat-trick of #HBLPSL9— Irfan Ullah (@irfanul82246383) March 8, 2024
- Take a Bow Akeal Hosein 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/BBuvEh9m5e
High on emotions
The emotions at this year's #HBLPSL2024 are very high. This goes to show the love for this sport in Pakistan! I feel for the young girl who was crying at the demolition of the middle order by Akeal Hosein! What a joy is this year's #HBLPSL!#PSL2024 #PZvsQG #PZvQG— Ali Reza (@ElyRexa) March 8, 2024
Sixth player
❌ Aamer Jamal— Asad 🏏 (@TuadaSultan) March 8, 2024
❌ Mehran Mumtaz
❌ Luke Wood
Akeal Hosein becomes the sixth player to take a hat-trick in the PSL 🔥#PZvQG #HBLPSL9 #PSL2024 pic.twitter.com/HRc8Bo25Jo
Good pick
easy to forget but Quetta Gladiators picked Akeal Hosein as their first pick of the Supplementary Round & he was fully available 🤯 #PZvsQG#HBLPSL9— Cani (@caniyaar) March 8, 2024
pic.twitter.com/MVIgmuBVaF
Gone
❌❌❌— Khalid Javed (@Khalidjaved599) March 8, 2024
That's a HAT-TRICK for Akeal Hosein !!! 🎩#HBLPSL9 | #KhulKeKhel | #PZvQG pic.twitter.com/rbkX469AY2
Made her emotional
Akeal Hosein you making baby girl cry on women day 😡🔪— mad madam mim (@iobboor) March 8, 2024