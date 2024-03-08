More Options

PSL 2024 | Twitter ablaze as Akeal Hosein tore through Peshawar's batting with explosive hat-trick

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Bowlers cherish the opportunity to bowl a magnificent spell, but the thrill escalates even further when it culminates in a brilliant hat-trick. Quetta Gladiator's Akeal Hosein showcased his prowess by dismantling Peshawar's middle order with a stunning hat-trick vs Peshawar Zalmi in Rawalpindi.

‌The Peshawar batting began impressively, spearheaded by Babar Azam and Saim Ayub, guiding their team to 29/0 within three overs. However, they encountered some hurdles as Quetta clinched crucial wickets of Mohammad Haris and Haseebullah Khan. As the score reached 135/3 in 12 overs, all attention turned to Babar, who achieved a fifty off just 29 balls. Regrettably, the right-handed batter fell victim to Akeal Hosein, paving the way for him to wreak havoc in the ensuing overs, ultimately disrupting the Peshawar batting lineup.

On the third delivery of the 16th over, Hosein claimed Peshawar’s Aamer Jamal's wicket with a well-pitched length ball, inducing an edge that Quetta wicketkeeper Laurie Evans promptly snatched. The 30-year-old Trinidadian showcased his bowling prowess yet again in the subsequent delivery, delivering a short ball outside off. Mehran Mumtaz attempted to cut it but ended up dragging the ball onto his stumps off a thick under-edge, sending the bails flying. The atmosphere at the packed Rawalpindi Stadium was electric as Hosein eyed a hat trick.

Right after, the all-rounder delivered a sliding length ball outside off to Luke Wood who attempted to defend, but the spin induced a thick edge. Meanwhile, Riley Rossouw, stationed at first slip, lunged to his right and pulled off a spectacular catch just as the ball seemed beyond his reach. As the wicket fell, the entire Quetta team rushed towards Hosein, who sprinted away in jubilant celebration, acknowledging the momentous achievement.

The Twitterverse was left in awe as Hosein clinched a stunning hat trick, triggering a whirlwind of emotions throughout the stadium.

