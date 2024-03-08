WPL 2024 | Twitter goes gaga as Saima gives fitting reply to Shafali following war of words with absolute peach
Saima Thakor cleaned up Shafali Verma after a heated war of words|
WPL
The game of cricket often leads to mini battles between opposition players that often have a winner and loser. On Friday, Delhi Capitals faced UP Warriorz in the WPL 2024 reverse fixture and it was uncapped Saima Thakor who won a fierce battle against dangerous Shafali Verma in Delhi.
Batting first in the fourth game of WPL 2024 in Delhi, UP Warriorz was restricted to 138 in the first innings, courtesy of stellar bowling performance from the Capitals bowlers. However, the chase did not seem easy for the home side with opener Shafali Verma getting baited to a heated exchange with UP pacer Saima Thakor.
On the second ball of the fourth over, the right-arm pacer bowled a good length delivery right on the money that Shafali punched back to the bowler. Saima grabbed the rebounding white rock and gestured for a shy at the batter, indirectly asking her to stay inside the crease without shimmying down the ground. Seeing the warning from the bowler, Shafali chirped at the bowler before cutting a slower delivery towards point to watch Saima glare at her for the second time.
Soon after, Saima bent her back on the fourth ball of the over to dish a good-length delivery into the strip, and Shafali went across the line for a wild heave, only to hear the death’s knell. She was too early into the shot and got beaten on the inside edge for the ball to knock the stumps, thereby leaving Saima roared up in ecstasy. The battle of bat and ball stirred the Twitterverse as they took to social with their views.
What a fight!
March 8, 2024
Big stare!
Saima Thakor ends the stare down with Shafali Verma in incredible fashion 🥶#DCvUPW | #WPL2024— Women’s CricZone (@WomensCricZone) March 8, 2024
pic.twitter.com/OheUr27wb9
Saima has some fire!
UP Warriorz have finally realized the potential of Saima Thakor and have given her more overs.— Devjani (@CricketKenway) March 8, 2024
Tahlia McGrath on the other hand, should be utilised like DC with Annabel Sutherland.#UPvDC
Much needed!
Just the start @UPWarriorz needed!— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 8, 2024
Saima Thakor removes Shafali Verma early!
Live 💻📱https://t.co/HW6TQgqctC#TATAWPL | #DCvUPW pic.twitter.com/dILusGr7wA
She has got that!
Saima thakor you beauty.. Whatta bowling #UPWvDC— सुजीत (@sujeetkr31) March 8, 2024
Shafali almost reacted!
Always been a bit of a show-woman has Saima Thakor. Played on Shafali’s nerves through that battle and simply attacked the stumps. There was little doubt about which players ego was going to feel it first! 🫣#WPL #TeamPacer #MasterShifu— Ananya Upendran (@a_upendran11) March 8, 2024
That was brilliant!
Saima Thakor .. what an absolute peach of a delivery #WPL2024— Sports_baba (@SprtzEnthusiast) March 8, 2024
True!
Saima Thakor, that was just sensational🔥🔥🔥🔥#WPL2024— Ripson Lobo (@Ripsylobo12) March 8, 2024
Boom!
Saima thakor 👏👏— Rajesh (@m_rajesh948) March 8, 2024
We need more of it!
LOVE the aggression from Saima Thakor 👌🏾 #DCvUPW #WPL2024— Estelle Vasudevan (@Estelle_Vasude1) March 8, 2024