WPL 2024 | Twitter goes gaga as Saima gives fitting reply to Shafali following war of words with absolute peach

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Saima Thakor cleaned up Shafali Verma after a heated war of words

WPL

The game of cricket often leads to mini battles between opposition players that often have a winner and loser. On Friday, Delhi Capitals faced UP Warriorz in the WPL 2024 reverse fixture and it was uncapped Saima Thakor who won a fierce battle against dangerous Shafali Verma in Delhi.

Batting first in the fourth game of WPL 2024 in Delhi, UP Warriorz was restricted to 138 in the first innings, courtesy of stellar bowling performance from the Capitals bowlers. However, the chase did not seem easy for the home side with opener Shafali Verma getting baited to a heated exchange with UP pacer Saima Thakor.

On the second ball of the fourth over, the right-arm pacer bowled a good length delivery right on the money that Shafali punched back to the bowler. Saima grabbed the rebounding white rock and gestured for a shy at the batter, indirectly asking her to stay inside the crease without shimmying down the ground. Seeing the warning from the bowler, Shafali chirped at the bowler before cutting a slower delivery towards point to watch Saima glare at her for the second time.

Soon after, Saima bent her back on the fourth ball of the over to dish a good-length delivery into the strip, and Shafali went across the line for a wild heave, only to hear the death’s knell. She was too early into the shot and got beaten on the inside edge for the ball to knock the stumps, thereby leaving Saima roared up in ecstasy. The battle of bat and ball stirred the Twitterverse as they took to social with their views.

