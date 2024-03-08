‌WPL 2024 | Twitter goes berserk as Warriorz stay alive by the barest margin in cliffhanger





Despite a favourable toss, UP Warriorz did not get the desired start as Titas Sadhu cleaned up Kiran Navgire to draw first blood in the second over itself. However, Deepti Sharma’s promotion to No.3 helped the side build a 46-run second wicket stand before Alice Capsey outfoxed her in the 9th over. Tahlia McGrath followed suit in the next over as Arundhati Reddy cleaned her up with the score reading 63/3 in ten overs. Although Grace Harris and Deepti (59) tailored 33 runs for the fourth wicket, the lower order failed to support the latter following the Aussie’s dismissal in the 14th over. It constituted four dismissals in the ensuing 19 balls before Deepti’s change in gears propelled the total to 138/8 in 20 overs.

In reply, the hosts got a brisk start with Shafali Verma scoring the bulk of the 22 runs in the opening partnership with Meg Lanning before Saima Thakor cleaned up the Indian swashbuckler in the fourth over. Alice Capsey was kept under pressure inside the 35-run powerplay and eventually succumbed in the eleventh over with the score reading 69/2 in eleven overs. Meg Lanning orchestrated twelve boundaries periodically to keep them in the hunt before falling in the 14th over with DC at 93/3 in 14 overs. Annabel Sutherland and Jemimah Rodrigues constituted 23 runs together in 24 balls, amplifying the pressure on the lower-order that fell prey to Deepti’s three-wicket 19th over to reduce the equation to 10 needed off the last over. With three wickets in hand, Radha Yadav extracted a six and a couple to curtail the equation to a brace required in four balls before chopping onto the stumps on the third delivery. Taniya Bhatia failed to sneak a single, running out Jess Jonassen followed by No.11 Titas Sadhu chipping one to mid-on, thereby handing a one-run win to the visitors.

What a match!

ONE OF THE CRAZIEST MATCHES IN THE HISTORY...!!! 🤯🔥pic.twitter.com/iNbfJMDK2g — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 8, 2024

Brilliant day at office!

Only two Indian women have 50+ score and 4+ wickets in a T20 match.



Harleen Deol (Himachal) v Haryana, 2018

55* and 4 wkts



Deepti Sharma (UP Warriorz) v DC, 2024

59 and 4 wkts#WPL2024 pic.twitter.com/Vnm9yHrg0J — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) March 8, 2024

Cricket at it's best!

Deepti Sharma Becomes The First Indian Player To Take A Hat-trick In WPL - Women's Premier League❤️#WPL2024#Cricket pic.twitter.com/nfB4azEgfd — Fragrance (@Fragrance893097) March 8, 2024

The best match so far in WPL!

Deepti Sharma the best!

delhi ke khilaf Deepti Sharma ki hatrick ne palta match



Meg Lanning



Annabel Sutherland



Arundhati Reddy#DeeptiSharma ne balle se bhi banaye 59(48) run#WPL2024 #UPWvsDC pic.twitter.com/tFmsUjK6Pn — niteesh pratap singh (@niteeshprataps1) March 8, 2024

Edge of the seat thriller!

What a thriller match between #UPWvsDC — CRICKET FAN (@Rishi174911) March 8, 2024

Nail biting finish!

What a thriller match between #UPWvsDC — CRICKET FAN (@Rishi174911) March 8, 2024

Crazy cricket!

What a match #UPWvsDC — Cow Corner (@CowCorner183) March 8, 2024

Damn good game!

WTF!!!! did I saw today in WPL UPW what a steal from DCW could've been DC easy Win but they come up to be South Africa. Unbelievable Comeback Deepti Sharma and Grace Harris you beauty. 🤯🤯🤯#UPWvsDC #WPL2024 #TATAIPL2024 — Lakshya Raaz Mundra (@Lakshya_Raaz_) March 8, 2024

Thriller!