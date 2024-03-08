More Options

‌WPL 2024 | Twitter goes berserk as Warriorz stay alive by the barest margin in cliffhanger

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

UP Warriorz win by one-run against Delhi Capitals

WPL

Table-toppers Delhi Capitals succumbed to chase down a 139-run target in their home ground as UP Warriorz spinners spell magic during the slog overs to snap six wickets in the last two overs for a one-run win. Meg Lanning and Deepti Sharma scored fifties for their respective sides.

Brief Scores: UPW: 138/8 (20) [Deepti Sharma: 59 (48), Alyssa Healy: 29 (30); Radha Yadav: 3-0-16-2] beat DC: 137/10 (19.5) [Meg Lanning: 60 (46), Shafali Verma: 15 (12); Deepti Sharma: 4-0-19-4]

Despite a favourable toss, UP Warriorz did not get the desired start as Titas Sadhu cleaned up Kiran Navgire to draw first blood in the second over itself. However, Deepti Sharma’s promotion to No.3 helped the side build a 46-run second wicket stand before Alice Capsey outfoxed her in the 9th over. Tahlia McGrath followed suit in the next over as Arundhati Reddy cleaned her up with the score reading 63/3 in ten overs. Although Grace Harris and Deepti (59) tailored 33 runs for the fourth wicket, the lower order failed to support the latter following the Aussie’s dismissal in the 14th over. It constituted four dismissals in the ensuing 19 balls before Deepti’s change in gears propelled the total to 138/8 in 20 overs. 

In reply, the hosts got a brisk start with Shafali Verma scoring the bulk of the 22 runs in the opening partnership with Meg Lanning before Saima Thakor cleaned up the Indian swashbuckler in the fourth over. Alice Capsey was kept under pressure inside the 35-run powerplay and eventually succumbed in the eleventh over with the score reading 69/2 in eleven overs. Meg Lanning orchestrated twelve boundaries periodically to keep them in the hunt before falling in the 14th over with DC at 93/3 in 14 overs. Annabel Sutherland and Jemimah Rodrigues constituted 23 runs together in 24 balls, amplifying the pressure on the lower-order that fell prey to Deepti’s three-wicket 19th over to reduce the equation to 10 needed off the last over. With three wickets in hand, Radha Yadav extracted a six and a couple to curtail the equation to a brace required in four balls before chopping onto the stumps on the third delivery. Taniya Bhatia failed to sneak a single, running out Jess Jonassen followed by No.11 Titas Sadhu chipping one to mid-on, thereby handing a one-run win to the visitors.

What a match!

Brilliant day at office!

Cricket at it's best!

The best match so far in WPL!

Deepti Sharma the best!

Edge of the seat thriller!

Nail biting finish!

Crazy cricket!

Damn good game!

Thriller!

