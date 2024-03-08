More Options

WPL 2024 | Twitter reacts as Radha Yadav channels inner John Cena after outsmarting Poonam Khemnar

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

One of the primary reasons for the rise of franchise leagues is the entertainment they offer in a short period. Delhi Capital’s finger spinner Radha Yadav seemed to epitomize it with her newest celebration where she imitated John Cena after outwitting Poonam Khemnar in WPL 2024 on Friday. 

Winning the toss, Alyssa Healy, the UP Warriorz captain decided to bat first in a must-win clash but incurred early stutters as Kiran Navgire was cleaned up Titas Sadhu. The Capitals spinners and pacers complimented well to push the tourists on the back foot with Radha Yadav’s John Cena celebration acting as icing on the cake.

Having already bagged the wicket of dangerous Grace Harris in the 14th over, Radha dished a tossed-up delivery at the off-stump line and Poonam Khemnar tried to flick at it. The right-hander was early to close the bat face and got the leading edge straight back to the left-arm orthodox spinner who did not make any mistake to take a clean catch. 

Having bagged two wickets in the space of three deliveries of her bowling spell, Radha followed up the caught and bowled dismissal with John Cena’s ‘You Can’t See Me’ celebration by waving her palm across the face. The Twitterverse erupted on seeing this inter-sport culture and here’s how they reacted.

