WPL 2024 | Twitter reacts as Radha Yadav channels inner John Cena after outsmarting Poonam Khemnar
One of the primary reasons for the rise of franchise leagues is the entertainment they offer in a short period. Delhi Capital’s finger spinner Radha Yadav seemed to epitomize it with her newest celebration where she imitated John Cena after outwitting Poonam Khemnar in WPL 2024 on Friday.
Having already bagged the wicket of dangerous Grace Harris in the 14th over, Radha dished a tossed-up delivery at the off-stump line and Poonam Khemnar tried to flick at it. The right-hander was early to close the bat face and got the leading edge straight back to the left-arm orthodox spinner who did not make any mistake to take a clean catch.
Having bagged two wickets in the space of three deliveries of her bowling spell, Radha followed up the caught and bowled dismissal with John Cena’s ‘You Can’t See Me’ celebration by waving her palm across the face. The Twitterverse erupted on seeing this inter-sport culture and here’s how they reacted.
And her name is John Cena... BGM
RADHA YADAV NOW PURPLE CAP HOLDER OF THIS WPL 2024...!!!!! pic.twitter.com/TeGgYgD2zy— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 8, 2024
The Purple Cap holder Radha Yadav talking about on her Idol Virat Kohli & she's inspired a lot from him.— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 4, 2024
- KING KOHLI IS AN INSPIRATION, THE GOAT...!!!! 🐐 pic.twitter.com/aD2PWTmUj9
- Saima Thakor— Manas Ranjan sahoo (@ManasRa47502959) March 8, 2024
RADHA YADAV, what a tournament she's having. 10 wickets to her name already and is sitting alone at top of wicket takers list.— Ahmad Hussain (@Ahmad_Pak_) March 8, 2024
Big moment in the game as Radha Yadav takes down the formidable Harris! 💪— IPL Scoop (@Ipl_scoop) March 8, 2024
Game on!#TATAWPL | #DCvUPW | #WPL2024 pic.twitter.com/MIz52x8kNL
I think arundhati and Radha yadav team india comeback on the cards— Pradeep Kumar (@PradeepKum14248) March 8, 2024
Whatever I have seen, Jonassen has helped Radha Yadav.— Dhruv Jurel FC🏏 (@cricdrugs) March 8, 2024
Both looked quite involved talking to each other.
RADHA YADAV, what a tournament she's having. 10 wickets to her name already and is sitting alone at top of wicket takers list.— Ahmad Hussain (@Ahmad_Pak_) March 8, 2024
Radha Yadav did the "You can't see me!" Celebration 😅— Guru Gulab (@madaddie24) March 8, 2024