WPL 2024 | Twitter reacts as Radha Yadav channels inner John Cena after outsmarting Poonam Khemnar





Winning the toss, Alyssa Healy, the UP Warriorz captain decided to bat first in a must-win clash but incurred early stutters as Kiran Navgire was cleaned up Titas Sadhu. The Capitals spinners and pacers complimented well to push the tourists on the back foot with Radha Yadav’s John Cena celebration acting as icing on the cake.

Having already bagged the wicket of dangerous Grace Harris in the 14th over, Radha dished a tossed-up delivery at the off-stump line and Poonam Khemnar tried to flick at it. The right-hander was early to close the bat face and got the leading edge straight back to the left-arm orthodox spinner who did not make any mistake to take a clean catch.

Having bagged two wickets in the space of three deliveries of her bowling spell, Radha followed up the caught and bowled dismissal with John Cena’s ‘You Can’t See Me’ celebration by waving her palm across the face. The Twitterverse erupted on seeing this inter-sport culture and here’s how they reacted.

RADHA YADAV NOW PURPLE CAP HOLDER OF THIS WPL 2024...!!!!!

The Purple Cap holder Radha Yadav talking about on her Idol Virat Kohli & she's inspired a lot from him.



- KING KOHLI IS AN INSPIRATION, THE GOAT...!!!! 🐐 pic.twitter.com/aD2PWTmUj9 — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 4, 2024

RADHA YADAV, what a tournament she's having. 10 wickets to her name already and is sitting alone at top of wicket takers list.

Big moment in the game as Radha Yadav takes down the formidable Harris!



Game on!#TATAWPL | #DCvUPW | #WPL2024 pic.twitter.com/MIz52x8kNL — IPL Scoop (@Ipl_scoop) March 8, 2024

I think arundhati and Radha yadav team india comeback on the cards

Whatever I have seen, Jonassen has helped Radha Yadav.

Both looked quite involved talking to each other.



Good for Radha — Dhruv Jurel FC🏏 (@cricdrugs) March 8, 2024

