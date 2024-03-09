IND vs ENG | Ashwin rips his way to historic fifer in 100th Test to hand England crushing innings defeat

James Anderson took just 10 balls to create history in Dharmsala on Saturday as he set up Kuldeep Yadav with the textbook trick of an effort short ball followed by a fuller one to get an outside edge off the tailender's willow. The right-arm quick thus became the first pacer to reach the milestone of 700 Test wickets, ending the 49-run overnight vigil that had lasted 130 deliveries. Shoaib Bashir three balls later created some history of his own by wrapping up the innings with Jasprit Bumrah's stumping and in the process becoming the first Englishman to register a second five-wicket haul in Test cricket before turning 21.

Rohit Sharma stayed in the pavilion with a stiff back when England walked out to bat with hopes of overhauling the gigantic fist-innings deficit of 259 runs. Jasprit Bumrah thereby assumed captaincy deputies as the deputy but had little to worry about given the weapons in India's arsenal. The pacer handed the new ball to Ravichandran Ashwin who five deliveries into his spell struck a charging Ben Duckett's middle stump to kickstart the series-ending collapse. Within his next five overs, the veteran had dispatched Ollie Pope for a belligerent 19 and Zak Crawley for an atypical 16-ball duck. The off-spinner was ultimately hit out of the attack by fellow 100th Test cap holder Jonny Bairstow's three luscious sixes but after Kuldeep Yadav ripped one into the York's pads, Ashwin returned to castle Ben Stokes and sent England into Lunch at 103/5.

The 37-year-old proceeded to complete his fifer shortly after the break, becoming only the fourth player after Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne, and Anil Kumble to achieve the feat in his 100th Test, by going through an uncharacteristic Ben Foakes slog sweep and paving the path for Bumrah to give the visitors a taste of reverse swing. Within four balls, the stand-in skipper had sent Tom Hartley and Mark Wood packing with a good-length corker and a toe-crusher respectively. Meanwhile, Joe Root soldiered on at the other hand in the lost cause and added to his refound rhythm by bringing up a second 50-plus score in as many matches. It made little impact on the result though as the former skipper eventually holed out for 84 off Kuldeep to bring a memorable series to a close.