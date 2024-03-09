IND vs ENG | Twitter in disbelief as Gill sledges Anderson to retire and rips into Bairstow's form

India had practically sealed the series 4-1 by Lunch on Day 2 in the final Test in Dharamsala after whittling down England to 103/5 after securing a mammoth first-innings lead of 256 runs. Despite the dead-rubber nature of the encounter and the gap in competitiveness between the two teams in the Himalayan foothills, fighting spirit refused to take a backseat as an unlikely Shubman Gill took the charge against a perpetually fired-up Jonny Bairstow. The duo got into a fierce sledging match during the opening session on Saturday, involving some razor-sharp remarks from the 24-year-old to the York playing his 100th Test match.