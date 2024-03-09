More Options

IND vs ENG | Twitter in splits as blissfully unaware Bashir confidently signals for review after being bowled

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Shoaib Bashir failed to realize the ball had ripped into his stumps on Day 3 in Dharamsala

BCCI

Being dismissed in the finale of your debut series to essentially confirm defeat must be crushing enough but Shoaib Bashir also had to cope with becoming the team's laughing stock, and justifiably so. The youngster hilariously asked for a review after Ravindra Jadeja had crashed into his off-stump.

‌England provided little resistance on Day 3 in Dharamsala as the Indian spin juggernaut rolled them over for 195 in the second innings to secure an innings victory and wrap the series 4-1. Ravichandran Ashwin proved to be the wrecker in chief on his 100th Test with a 36th five-wicket haul, which resigned his long-time partner-in-crime Ravindra Jadeja to just nine overs on the day but the wily campaigner still managed to add a wicket to his tally. While the wicket in itself was a classic left-arm spinner's dismissal, Shoaib Bashir's antics thereafter added a hilarious layer of absurdity to the incident and thoroughly amused his teammates sitting in the dressing room balcony.

Bashir had managed to doggedly block the red cherry for 28 deliveries in a 48-run partnership with Joe Root when Ravindra Jadeja pitched a length ball on middle and off on the penultimate ball of the 46th over that turned away sharply to beat the outside edge. The Indian contingent immediately went up in celebration but Bashir peered behind him for a couple of moments before standing his ground in defiance and signalled the T to opt for a review. However, Root at the other end had a wide smile on his face running from another to the other and he quickly pointed out to his young compatriot that the batter had not been given out caught behind but the ball had clipped the off-stump, and Bashir's cheeks were instantly flushed with embarrassment. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj broke out into hearty laughter as did the rest of the Men in Blue. 

When Ben Stokes and Paul Collingwood, sat on the balcony, realized what had occurred, a wry smile slowly enveloped their faces as well before giving away to a genuine giggle. In what was a largely dull day of one-sided cricket, the incident provided great comic relief to the Twitterverse. 

