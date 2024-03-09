IND vs ENG | Twitter in splits as blissfully unaware Bashir confidently signals for review after being bowled

Bashir had managed to doggedly block the red cherry for 28 deliveries in a 48-run partnership with Joe Root when Ravindra Jadeja pitched a length ball on middle and off on the penultimate ball of the 46th over that turned away sharply to beat the outside edge. The Indian contingent immediately went up in celebration but Bashir peered behind him for a couple of moments before standing his ground in defiance and signalled the T to opt for a review. However, Root at the other end had a wide smile on his face running from another to the other and he quickly pointed out to his young compatriot that the batter had not been given out caught behind but the ball had clipped the off-stump, and Bashir's cheeks were instantly flushed with embarrassment. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj broke out into hearty laughter as did the rest of the Men in Blue.