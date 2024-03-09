IND vs ENG | Twitter in splits as blissfully unaware Bashir confidently signals for review after being bowled

IND vs ENG | Twitter in splits as Bashir cops mocking from own team for trying to review bowled dismissal
Shoaib Bashir failed to realize the ball had ripped into his stumps on Day 3 in Dharamsala|
BCCI
Being dismissed in the finale of your debut series to essentially confirm defeat must be crushing enough but Shoaib Bashir also had to cope with becoming the team's laughing stock, and justifiably so. The youngster hilariously asked for a review after Ravindra Jadeja had crashed into his off-stump.
Bashir had managed to doggedly block the red cherry for 28 deliveries in a 48-run partnership with Joe Root when Ravindra Jadeja pitched a length ball on middle and off on the penultimate ball of the 46th over that turned away sharply to beat the outside edge. The Indian contingent immediately went up in celebration but Bashir peered behind him for a couple of moments before standing his ground in defiance and signalled the T to opt for a review. However, Root at the other end had a wide smile on his face running from another to the other and he quickly pointed out to his young compatriot that the batter had not been given out caught behind but the ball had clipped the off-stump, and Bashir's cheeks were instantly flushed with embarrassment. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj broke out into hearty laughter as did the rest of the Men in Blue.
When Ben Stokes and Paul Collingwood, sat on the balcony, realized what had occurred, a wry smile slowly enveloped their faces as well before giving away to a genuine giggle. In what was a largely dull day of one-sided cricket, the incident provided great comic relief to the Twitterverse.
Bowled but how let's review it!
March 9, 2024
Cleaned him up!
March 9, 2024
Life comes around!
Shoaib Bashir's expressions after getting Jaiswal's wicket...— 𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐥 𝐓𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐣𝐚 🇮🇳 (@iSunilTaneja) March 9, 2024
Shoaib Bashir's expressions after asking for THAT DRS..
🙈🙈🙈
Actually!
Bashir asking for DRS after getting bowled— Nonsense (@jxttkxng) March 9, 2024
Things i will do when stressed
Quite rare!
Moment of the 4th Day.— alekhaNikun (@nikun28) March 9, 2024
Shoaib Bashir 😉😉😉😉@root66#CricketTwitterpic.twitter.com/0TL5C6X6QV
Unbelievable!
Shoaib Bashir reviews a clean bowled. Joe Root can't believe it 😭— duckcricket (@duckcrickpal) March 9, 2024
Good to see them being cheerful even when losing by an innings and series by 4-1. #INDvsENGTest #Dharamshala #RohitSharma #5thtest pic.twitter.com/8sQOcv5KUI
Confidence is key!
That confidence of Bashir reviewing perfectly sums up this British team. https://t.co/XVAIE0Bpkt— Vinod Reddy (@lightyagami2047) March 9, 2024
Ohkay!
All the roasting aside this child is not ready for international. Meme aur joke ban ke reh jayega yeh. Bashir Sir maryada banaye rakhiye aur abhi domestic kheliye https://t.co/oWdsNzape5— anamika (@AnaMaycry) March 9, 2024
Never expected to witness this
Poor Bashir 😭🤣🤣 https://t.co/jb6XaTDTrl— KK (@_Dear__Zindagi_) March 9, 2024
Bowled!
"Shoaib Bashir went for a review, only to be hilariously informed by Joe Root that he'd been bowled! 😂 #INDvENG" pic.twitter.com/MqmWu6Fwk4— Hemant ( Sports Active ) (@hemantbhavsar86) March 9, 2024