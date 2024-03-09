More Options

IND vs ENG | Twitter lauds emotional James Anderson becoming first pacer to take 700 Test wickets

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne, and now James Anderson -- Test cricket's extremely exclusive 700 wickets club

Over 3,000 players across 148 years of Test cricket, a sport blessed to be adorned with exceptional talents in every generation -- yet only two men had ever managed to scale Mt. 700, until Saturday. James Anderson ascended to immortal status under the mighty Himalayas with Kuldeep Yadav's scalp.

The fifth and final Test between India and England essentially had dead rubber status after the hosts had managed to seal the series 3-1 in Ranchi but several key narratives ensured the encounter had historic relevance all the same, including a 100th cap for Ravichandran Ashwin and Jonny Bairstow. Yet, at the fore of the conversation was the long pending race to 700 for England's most prolific bowler of all time, James Anderson. Taking the field in his 187th Test, the right-arm quick had long before overtaken Glenn McGrath's tally of 563 to become the sport's most successful pacer and was just two off the burgeoning landmark when play began on Friday. Anderson moved within one on Day 1 with an inseaming corker to comprehensively bowl centurion Shubman Gill all-hands up before all the built-up anticipation finally had its payoff in the first session of Day 2.

The Lancastrian began the day for England alongside Shoaib Bashir with hopes of breaking the formidable vigil of Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah that was already worth 47 overnight and it took him just 10 deliveries to achieve the breakthrough with a perfect setup. With Kuldeep looking resolute having faced over 65 balls, Anderson tested the tailender by hitting the deck hard on the back of a length, causing the ball to spit off the deck and rap Kuldeep on the glove. As if the effort ball was not achievement enough for a 41-year-old, Anderson capped off his plan with a surprise full delivery next up, beguiling his counterpart to nick one into Ben Foakes' gloves and etch his name in the record books.

A huge grin immediately came over Anderson's face as the pacer blushed with emotions while being offered hugs all around by his teammates. The Indian contingent in attendance joined the Barmy Army in giving him a rousing standing ovation and Anderson acknowledged their praise by holding the ball to the crowd before eventually leading England off the field along with five-wicket haul-getter Shoaib Bashir. Twitterati, unsurprisingly, spewed congratulations in awe of the seamer's mighty efforts.

