IND vs ENG | Twitter lauds emotional James Anderson becoming first pacer to take 700 Test wickets
Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne, and now James Anderson -- Test cricket's extremely exclusive 700 wickets club|
BCCI
Over 3,000 players across 148 years of Test cricket, a sport blessed to be adorned with exceptional talents in every generation -- yet only two men had ever managed to scale Mt. 700, until Saturday. James Anderson ascended to immortal status under the mighty Himalayas with Kuldeep Yadav's scalp.
The fifth and final Test between India and England essentially had dead rubber status after the hosts had managed to seal the series 3-1 in Ranchi but several key narratives ensured the encounter had historic relevance all the same, including a 100th cap for Ravichandran Ashwin and Jonny Bairstow. Yet, at the fore of the conversation was the long pending race to 700 for England's most prolific bowler of all time, James Anderson. Taking the field in his 187th Test, the right-arm quick had long before overtaken Glenn McGrath's tally of 563 to become the sport's most successful pacer and was just two off the burgeoning landmark when play began on Friday. Anderson moved within one on Day 1 with an inseaming corker to comprehensively bowl centurion Shubman Gill all-hands up before all the built-up anticipation finally had its payoff in the first session of Day 2.
The Lancastrian began the day for England alongside Shoaib Bashir with hopes of breaking the formidable vigil of Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah that was already worth 47 overnight and it took him just 10 deliveries to achieve the breakthrough with a perfect setup. With Kuldeep looking resolute having faced over 65 balls, Anderson tested the tailender by hitting the deck hard on the back of a length, causing the ball to spit off the deck and rap Kuldeep on the glove. As if the effort ball was not achievement enough for a 41-year-old, Anderson capped off his plan with a surprise full delivery next up, beguiling his counterpart to nick one into Ben Foakes' gloves and etch his name in the record books.
A huge grin immediately came over Anderson's face as the pacer blushed with emotions while being offered hugs all around by his teammates. The Indian contingent in attendance joined the Barmy Army in giving him a rousing standing ovation and Anderson acknowledged their praise by holding the ball to the crowd before eventually leading England off the field along with five-wicket haul-getter Shoaib Bashir. Twitterati, unsurprisingly, spewed congratulations in awe of the seamer's mighty efforts.
So lovely!!
Jimmy’s dad celebrating his 700th Test wicket 🥺 pic.twitter.com/Ndf3Lh8ZSV— England's Barmy Army 🏴🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) March 9, 2024
The Greatest Of All Time
Bow down to the Swing King! 👑— JioCinema (@JioCinema) March 9, 2024
James Anderson has become the first pacer to claim 7️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ wickets in Test Cricket. 🙌#IDFCFirstBankTestSeries #BazBowled #INDvENG #JioCinemaSport pic.twitter.com/Rj6iHht5J4
Hussain said it before anyone else
The first time I saw Anderson play was in Australia in 2002, and his control over the ball looked special.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 9, 2024
Nasser Hussain spoke very highly of him back then and today, I am sure, he would say, “Maine bola tha” — that he had called it so early. 😀
700 test wickets is a stellar… pic.twitter.com/GijfRXYvoY
Into the galaxy of stars!
When you take 700 wickets, you inhabit the stars. This is simply phenomenal from Jimmy Anderson.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 9, 2024
True
He loves to bowl & bowl & bowl. 700 is just by-product of his great skills.— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) March 9, 2024
One of the greats of the game, to whom we owe eternal gratitude for enriching this sport of ours.
Thanks Jimmy Anderson. 🙇🙇🙇
Simply incredible
Jimmy Anderson scales Mount 700. Incredible landmark for a fast bowler that may never be surpassed. Not just this record and his remarkable fantastuc skills, the longevity of his career is also truly remarkable— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 9, 2024
Something is better than nothing!
We have lost this match but at least James Anderson gets his 700th scalp 🤌🏻❤ GOAT pic.twitter.com/8RwP6AUS1K— Ephraim Benjamin Ghouri (@Bazballinnn) March 9, 2024
Crazy
James Anderson has bowled 1000 overs more than the next highest in the list of most overs bowled by fast bowlers in Tests. Incredible.#INDvsENG— Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) March 9, 2024
Lgend!
JAMES ANDERSON BECOMES THE FIRST FAST BOWLER TO TAKE 700 TEST WICKETS— ICT Fan (@Delphy06) March 9, 2024
Legend of Test Cricket 🏏 pic.twitter.com/uGIJmE1ihs
Sir Jimmy :)
Jimmy Anderson made his Test debut in May 2003, and MySpace was launched in August of that year.— Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) March 9, 2024
His Test career is older than social media.
LOL
James Anderson 🫡 pic.twitter.com/tpEZnYM5Dg— Gagan🇮🇳 (@1no_aalsi_) March 9, 2024