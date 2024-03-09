IND vs ENG | Twitter lauds emotional James Anderson becoming first pacer to take 700 Test wickets

The fifth and final Test between India and England essentially had dead rubber status after the hosts had managed to seal the series 3-1 in Ranchi but several key narratives ensured the encounter had historic relevance all the same, including a 100th cap for Ravichandran Ashwin and Jonny Bairstow. Yet, at the fore of the conversation was the long pending race to 700 for England's most prolific bowler of all time, James Anderson. Taking the field in his 187th Test, the right-arm quick had long before overtaken Glenn McGrath's tally of 563 to become the sport's most successful pacer and was just two off the burgeoning landmark when play began on Friday. Anderson moved within one on Day 1 with an inseaming corker to comprehensively bowl centurion Shubman Gill all-hands up before all the built-up anticipation finally had its payoff in the first session of Day 2.