NZ vs AUS | Twitter stunned as flying Glenn Phillips takes an all-time outstretched one-hander at gully
The perfect still frame to grab the essence of Glenn Phillips' outrageous take|
Black Caps
If there were to be a poster boy for outrageous athleticism and physics-defying blinders in the modern era, it would be impossible to look past Glenn Phillips after Saturday's antics. The all-rounder added to his impressive resume by outdoing all his previous stunners in style in Christchurch.
Tim Southee delivered a wide length delivery to Marnus on the second ball of the 61st over and the top-order talisman did not hesitate to capitalize by lashing hard at the Kookaburra with his willow. The ball flew off his willow and seemed destined straight for the boundary but within a split second, the trajectory of the red cherry had been abrupted mid-course. Phillips, stationed at gully, had flown to his right with his body at its physically stretched limit and stuck out his right hand beyond his hand at the perfect moment for the ball to rifle into his palms. The all-rounder was not only completely parallel to the ground at the time he took the catch but had also managed to earn some outstanding hang-time mid-air. To add to the marvel, Phillips displayed exceptional game awareness to ensure his hand was pointed toward the sky as he landed, as was confirmed by the checks even though Marnus had not bothered waiting for the results.
Phillips, meanwhile, had let out an ecstatic scream of glory while launching the ball in the air and was immediately enveloped by his teammates while Twitterati was left to wonder where it belonged in the conversation for the greatest catches in cricketing history.
Tough way to get out for 90 … return to form for Marnus Labuschagne but brought undone by a brilliant catch by Glenn Phillips
