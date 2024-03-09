More Options

NZ vs AUS | Twitter stunned as flying Glenn Phillips takes an all-time outstretched one-hander at gully

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

The perfect still frame to grab the essence of Glenn Phillips' outrageous take

Black Caps

If there were to be a poster boy for outrageous athleticism and physics-defying blinders in the modern era, it would be impossible to look past Glenn Phillips after Saturday's antics. The all-rounder added to his impressive resume by outdoing all his previous stunners in style in Christchurch.

‌New Zealand fought back valiantly after tumbling to a paltry 162 all-out in the second Test against Australia by ceding a relatively small lead of 94 runs on Day 2 of the encounter. The visitors' effort was led by the out-of-sorts Marnus Labuschagne who seemed on track to score his first Test ton since the 2023 English summer while batting the Kiwis out of the game but he was stranded 10 short of the landmark, courtesy of a Glenn Phillips special.

Tim Southee delivered a wide length delivery to Marnus on the second ball of the 61st over and the top-order talisman did not hesitate to capitalize by lashing hard at the Kookaburra with his willow. The ball flew off his willow and seemed destined straight for the boundary but within a split second, the trajectory of the red cherry had been abrupted mid-course. Phillips, stationed at gully, had flown to his right with his body at its physically stretched limit and stuck out his right hand beyond his hand at the perfect moment for the ball to rifle into his palms. The all-rounder was not only completely parallel to the ground at the time he took the catch but had also managed to earn some outstanding hang-time mid-air. To add to the marvel, Phillips displayed exceptional game awareness to ensure his hand was pointed toward the sky as he landed, as was confirmed by the checks even though Marnus had not bothered waiting for the results.

Phillips, meanwhile, had let out an ecstatic scream of glory while launching the ball in the air and was immediately enveloped by his teammates while Twitterati was left to wonder where it belonged in the conversation for the greatest catches in cricketing history.

