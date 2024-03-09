More Options

PSL 2024 | Twitter explodes as Tayyab Abbas' lightning-fast pace shatters Kieron Pollard's bat

PSL 2024 | Twitter explodes as Tayyab Abbas' lightning-fast pace shatters Kieron Pollard's bat

1712

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Every bowler dreams of delivering a perfect ball to shatter the stumps, but breaking an opponent's bat is a rare and exceptional feat. Tayyab Abbas unleashed a rapid delivery against Kieron Pollard of Karachi Kings, resulting in Pollard's bat being shattered by the sheer speed of the ball.

‌Chasing 178 runs put up by by Lahore Qalandars, the Karachi openers, James Vince and Tim Seifert, made a strong beginning, reaching 58/0 by the end of the powerplay. Following Vince's dismissal in the seventh over by Tayyab, Shan Masood and Seifert took charge of the Karachi batting, guiding their team to 96/1 in ten overs. The game took a sudden twist in the 13th over when Tayyab took the ball, resulting in the crowd witnessing a rare incident of a striker's bat being broken.

In the third ball of the 13th over, Tayyab delivered a full-length ball to Pollard and he attempted a cross-batted shot. As the ball struck the willow, upon contact with the Kookaburra, the bat's handle remained in Pollard's hand, while the base of the bat broke away, leaving it in two pieces. The handle of the bat came out while the base ricocheted towards the bowler. After a brief pause, Pollard obtained a new bat from the dugout. Unfortunately, despite the switch, he couldn't make an impact and was dismissed four balls later.

The Twitterverse was divided on how the bat's handle separated from the surface, and social media was abuzz with discussions and opinions about the incident.

LOL!

What just happened?

Polly gonna regret this!

Boom!

Blasted like anything!

This looks so funny!

Hilarious!

Easily he did!

Yupe!

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all