PSL 2024 | Twitter explodes as Tayyab Abbas' lightning-fast pace shatters Kieron Pollard's bat
Every bowler dreams of delivering a perfect ball to shatter the stumps, but breaking an opponent's bat is a rare and exceptional feat. Tayyab Abbas unleashed a rapid delivery against Kieron Pollard of Karachi Kings, resulting in Pollard's bat being shattered by the sheer speed of the ball.
In the third ball of the 13th over, Tayyab delivered a full-length ball to Pollard and he attempted a cross-batted shot. As the ball struck the willow, upon contact with the Kookaburra, the bat's handle remained in Pollard's hand, while the base of the bat broke away, leaving it in two pieces. The handle of the bat came out while the base ricocheted towards the bowler. After a brief pause, Pollard obtained a new bat from the dugout. Unfortunately, despite the switch, he couldn't make an impact and was dismissed four balls later.
The Twitterverse was divided on how the bat's handle separated from the surface, and social media was abuzz with discussions and opinions about the incident.
March 9, 2024
POLLARD BAT IS BROKEN 💔🤕#KKvsLQ #PSL9Updates pic.twitter.com/rcMBnzEVes— HAFEEZ KHAN (@HAFEEZK51158740) March 9, 2024
Pollard loses his bat 👀#KKvLQ #HBLPSL9 #PSL2024pic.twitter.com/K3vKoDOxxu— CricWick (@CricWick) March 9, 2024
Ohh 😮😮😮— Muhammad Abubakar (@MR56_fans) March 9, 2024
Pollard bat broke 👍🏻🔥🔥#HBLPSL2024 #PSL9Updates pic.twitter.com/UUfcATCMKn
Pollard ka he bat tor dia 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/57WTTCqbZu— isbah_ul_Hassan✨ (@Overthinker_110) March 9, 2024
Pollard bat is broken#KKvLQ #PSL9Updates #cryptocurrencys #USDT pic.twitter.com/dU9XoShc11— Azhar Hussain (@AzharHuss27936) March 9, 2024
Pollard loses his bat 👀#KKvLQ #HBLPSL9 #PSL2024pic.twitter.com/sVhjlnbkAd— Asad 🏏 (@TuadaSultan) March 9, 2024
Pollard broke his bat— Manahil (@Manahil013) March 9, 2024
** Highlight of this match for me warna kafi boring match hai** pic.twitter.com/OLGPWo3hEA
PDP Malinga has broken Pollard’s bat.— Usama Zafar (@Usama7) March 9, 2024