PSL 2024 | Twitter praises Shoaib Malik's eleventh-hour heroics as Karachi triumphs over Lahore Qalandars

17

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

In an exhilarating clash in Rawalpindi, Karachi Kings secured a three-wicket victory over Lahore Qalandars, keeping their playoff hopes alive. Despite facing challenges in the middle order while chasing 178 runs, Shoaib Malik's determined innings proved pivotal, leading Karachi Kings to triumph.

‌Eyeing for a playoff berth, Karachi Kings clashed with Lahore Qalandars in Karachi and opted to field first. The decision proved fruitful as they successfully dismissed Lahore's opener, Mirza Tahir Baig, who replaced Sahibzada Farhan in this match. Meanwhile, Abdullah Shafique and Fakhar Zaman steered their team to 44/1 by the end of the powerplay. The pair forged an impressive 70-run partnership, advancing the score to a respectable 78/1 after 10 overs. However, Fakhar's departure, falling victim to a runout in the 11th over after reaching a half-century, altered the course of the innings. Subsequently, Hope and  Shafique continued to contribute, guiding their side to 118/2 by the 14th over. Nevertheless, the momentum took a downturn for the Qalandars as they lost quick wickets, of Hope and Shaheen Shah Afridi during the slog overs. The predicament persisted when Shafique departed in the 17th over, having scored 55 off 39 deliveries. However, fortunes changed for the Qalandars with a steady 46-run partnership between David Wiese and Sikandar Raza, propelling their total to 177/5.

The Kings had a scorching start to their innings, with openers James Vince and Tim Siefert propelling their side to 58/0 by the end of the powerplay. Despite Vince's departure in the seventh over, Karachi's batting remained resilient as Shan Masood and Siefert formed a solid 40-run partnership, bringing the team to 96/1 after 11 overs. However, the tide turned in favour of Lahore's bowling, claiming crucial wickets such as Siefert, Masood, and Kieron Pollard. With the score at 122/4 in 15 overs, Irfan Khan Niazi and Shoaib Malik took charge, constructing an impressive 50-run stand that brought Karachi closer to victory. Transitioning from 113/3 in 14 overs, the pair accelerated the Karachi innings, reaching 161/4 by the 18th over. Nevertheless, Lahore's skipper, Shaheen injected energy into the Qalandar side by dismissing Irfan, setting the stage for a thrilling finale with eight runs needed in the last over. The tension heightened in the final over as Zaman Khan claimed the wicket of Anwar Ali with eight runs required from five deliveries. The drama intensified with a mix-up leading to a runout and a caught-and-bowled scenario, resulting in the dismissals of Anwar Ali and Hasan Ali. However, Malik alleviated the tension by smashing a splendid boundary when Karachi needed three runs off the last delivery. Securing the crucial two points, the Karachi Kings stay in contention, while the Lahore Qalandars find themselves on the brink of elimination from the tournament.

‌‌‌The finisher!

Malik bhai did it!

What a win!

So much drama here!

What a huge dram in the end!

Inspiration to many?

That's real!

That wasn't out Ig tho!

Absolute thriller!

Bhai ne maar diya!

