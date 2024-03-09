PSL 2024 | Twitter praises Shoaib Malik's eleventh-hour heroics as Karachi triumphs over Lahore Qalandars

The Kings had a scorching start to their innings, with openers James Vince and Tim Siefert propelling their side to 58/0 by the end of the powerplay. Despite Vince's departure in the seventh over, Karachi's batting remained resilient as Shan Masood and Siefert formed a solid 40-run partnership, bringing the team to 96/1 after 11 overs. However, the tide turned in favour of Lahore's bowling, claiming crucial wickets such as Siefert, Masood, and Kieron Pollard. With the score at 122/4 in 15 overs, Irfan Khan Niazi and Shoaib Malik took charge, constructing an impressive 50-run stand that brought Karachi closer to victory. Transitioning from 113/3 in 14 overs, the pair accelerated the Karachi innings, reaching 161/4 by the 18th over. Nevertheless, Lahore's skipper, Shaheen injected energy into the Qalandar side by dismissing Irfan, setting the stage for a thrilling finale with eight runs needed in the last over. The tension heightened in the final over as Zaman Khan claimed the wicket of Anwar Ali with eight runs required from five deliveries. The drama intensified with a mix-up leading to a runout and a caught-and-bowled scenario, resulting in the dismissals of Anwar Ali and Hasan Ali. However, Malik alleviated the tension by smashing a splendid boundary when Karachi needed three runs off the last delivery. Securing the crucial two points, the Karachi Kings stay in contention, while the Lahore Qalandars find themselves on the brink of elimination from the tournament.