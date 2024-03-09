PSL 2024 | Twitter praises Shoaib Malik's eleventh-hour heroics as Karachi triumphs over Lahore Qalandars
In an exhilarating clash in Rawalpindi, Karachi Kings secured a three-wicket victory over Lahore Qalandars, keeping their playoff hopes alive. Despite facing challenges in the middle order while chasing 178 runs, Shoaib Malik's determined innings proved pivotal, leading Karachi Kings to triumph.
The Kings had a scorching start to their innings, with openers James Vince and Tim Siefert propelling their side to 58/0 by the end of the powerplay. Despite Vince's departure in the seventh over, Karachi's batting remained resilient as Shan Masood and Siefert formed a solid 40-run partnership, bringing the team to 96/1 after 11 overs. However, the tide turned in favour of Lahore's bowling, claiming crucial wickets such as Siefert, Masood, and Kieron Pollard. With the score at 122/4 in 15 overs, Irfan Khan Niazi and Shoaib Malik took charge, constructing an impressive 50-run stand that brought Karachi closer to victory. Transitioning from 113/3 in 14 overs, the pair accelerated the Karachi innings, reaching 161/4 by the 18th over. Nevertheless, Lahore's skipper, Shaheen injected energy into the Qalandar side by dismissing Irfan, setting the stage for a thrilling finale with eight runs needed in the last over. The tension heightened in the final over as Zaman Khan claimed the wicket of Anwar Ali with eight runs required from five deliveries. The drama intensified with a mix-up leading to a runout and a caught-and-bowled scenario, resulting in the dismissals of Anwar Ali and Hasan Ali. However, Malik alleviated the tension by smashing a splendid boundary when Karachi needed three runs off the last delivery. Securing the crucial two points, the Karachi Kings stay in contention, while the Lahore Qalandars find themselves on the brink of elimination from the tournament.
42 Year Old Shoaib Malik— 𝑴𝒓 𝘽𝙖𝙟𝙬𝙖 ★ 🇵🇰 (@Bajwa_ZeroZero7) March 9, 2024
Shoaib Malik has done it for Karachi Kings, he hit a boundary when 3 runs were needed on the last ball. A 42 year old young lad is still finishing the games. #HBLPSL9 pic.twitter.com/j0qC0PVt3x— Ahmad Haseeb (@iamAhmadhaseeb) March 9, 2024
- That's what you call a Shoaib Malik Master Class l, experience does matter!!!#HBLPSL #ShoaibMalik #cricket #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/w53paFUwhi— Arsalan H. Shah (@arsalanhshah) March 9, 2024
Not for the first Shoaib Malik defying the odds— AmerCric 🏏 ✍️ (@Amermalik12) March 9, 2024
Huge controversy! The umpire says NOT OUT for Fakhar Zaman's catch. Was he right?#HBLPSL2024 #HBLPSL۹ #PSL9Updates #AkiraToryama pic.twitter.com/bqi66TvlTC— LC🔥 (@LoloCric) March 9, 2024
Karachi kings won the thrilling match and they are still alive in the tournament#PSL9Updates #EdSheeranMNL #PSL #QueenOfTears #NgannouJoshua #เวสป้าจงเจริญ #FLOKI #TSTheErasTourSingapore #AFLGiantsPies #AkiraToriyama #RIPAkiraToriyama pic.twitter.com/hN0rdEDIDU— abdullah rajput (@abdulla87364662) March 9, 2024
1 Ball pr 3 to S Malik Bana hi dega na 💀— Professor_0045 (@Professor_0045) March 9, 2024
Shoaib Malik ko to aadat hai 3 bana ne ki 🥴🤭#PSL #KarachiKings #PSL9Updates @realshoaibmalik | @KarachiKingsARY pic.twitter.com/8KUQGYY6Zx