WATCH | Mumbai Indians recruit Nuwan Thushara's impressive hat-trick decimates Bangladesh
In the realm of cricket, a hat-trick is the poet's moment where three wickets dance to the bowler's masterful rhythm. Sri Lanka's Nuwan Thushara joined the elite ranks by securing a hat trick in the third T20I against Bangladesh in Sylhet, becoming the sixth Sri Lankan to achieve this feat.
Thushara dislodged Najmul Shanto's stumps on the second delivery of the fourth over during Bangladesh's pursuit as the skipper got beaten on the inside edge. In the following delivery, he skillfully induced outward movement off the pitch to strike the top of the off-stump as right-handed Towhid Hridoy played inside the line to hear the death's knell. Subsequently, the gun pacer achieved his inaugural T20 International hat-trick by dismissing the seasoned Mahmadullah, who was adjudged LBW as the ball swerved away after pitching in line.
Thushara's over was not only a maiden but also marked the sixth occurrence of a Sri Lankan bowler securing a hat-trick in T20 International cricket.
Nuwan Thusara's slingy pace tore through Bangladesh's lineup, etching his name in history.
