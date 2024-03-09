WATCH | Mumbai Indians recruit Nuwan Thushara's impressive hat-trick decimates Bangladesh

Thushara dislodged Najmul Shanto's stumps on the second delivery of the fourth over during Bangladesh's pursuit as the skipper got beaten on the inside edge. In the following delivery, he skillfully induced outward movement off the pitch to strike the top of the off-stump as right-handed Towhid Hridoy played inside the line to hear the death's knell. Subsequently, the gun pacer achieved his inaugural T20 International hat-trick by dismissing the seasoned Mahmadullah, who was adjudged LBW as the ball swerved away after pitching in line.