WATCH | Mumbai Indians recruit Nuwan Thushara's impressive hat-trick decimates Bangladesh

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

In the realm of cricket, a hat-trick is the poet's moment where three wickets dance to the bowler's masterful rhythm. Sri Lanka's Nuwan Thushara joined the elite ranks by securing a hat trick in the third T20I against Bangladesh in Sylhet, becoming the sixth Sri Lankan to achieve this feat.

‌Chasing 175 runs, Bangladesh faced an uncertain beginning as Litton Das fell victim to Dhananjaya de Silva in the third over. Following a great batting display in the previous match, attention switched to Najmul Hussain Shanto and Soumya Sarkar to spearhead Bangladesh's resurgence. Sri Lanka's captain, Wanindu Hasaranga, opted to entrust the bowling duties to the latest addition to the Mumbai Indians squad, Nuwan Thushara, who drew attention for his outstanding bowling performance in the recently concluded International League T20.

Thushara dislodged Najmul Shanto's stumps on the second delivery of the fourth over during Bangladesh's pursuit as the skipper got beaten on the inside edge. In the following delivery, he skillfully induced outward movement off the pitch to strike the top of the off-stump as right-handed Towhid Hridoy played inside the line to hear the death's knell. Subsequently, the gun pacer achieved his inaugural T20 International hat-trick by dismissing the seasoned Mahmadullah, who was adjudged LBW as the ball swerved away after pitching in line.

Thushara's over was not only a maiden but also marked the sixth occurrence of a Sri Lankan bowler securing a hat-trick in T20 International cricket.

