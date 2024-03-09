WPL 2024 | Twitter abuzz as Harmanpreet’s carnage stalled by sprinkler mishap in Delhi
A sprinkler glitch halted play in Delhi on Saturday|
WPL
Not all calamities can be prevented manually as some may seek nature’s blessings. Similar was the case on Saturday when Gujarat Giants squared off against Mumbai Indians in WPL 2024 reverse fixture when Harmanpreet Kaur’s batting colossal seemed unstoppable until a ground malfunctioning in Delhi.
With the scorecard reading 163/3 at the end of the 18th over, following a 24-run carnage from the Mumbai captain, an unexpected incident took centerstage in the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The camera spotted the sprinklers at the V region outfield thrust from beneath the soil and caused distraction all of a sudden. This provoked the umpires to take suggestions from the players to which Beth Mooney denied participating in the wet outfield.
These sprinklers are generally submerged underneath the field and left unused during the play. However, this bizarre malfunction caused an unofficial strategic timeout to the Giants who fell prey to Harmanpreet’s unbridled 95-run carnage that eventually led the Mumbai Indians to their fifth victory in WPL 2024. The Twitterverse closely followed this match closely and here's how they reacted to it.
Someone switched onn the Water pump in Ground 😭😭— MAHIYANK™ (@Mahiyank_78) March 9, 2024
This Kotla jh@tu ground can even manage basic, like who does on the water sprinkler in a crunch situation and fcuking kill match momentum— Aditya (@Aditya73927510) March 9, 2024
Pitch ke andar water sprinklers ? 🥴— 𝚂𝚞𝚛𝚢𝚊𝙱𝚑𝚊𝚒ᴵᵗ'ˢ ᵃ ᵇʳᵃⁿᵈ⚔️ (@SuryaVkf) March 9, 2024
water sprinklers on ground— Swastik Dash (@Swastik_45) March 9, 2024
Have you anything like this earlier. The match stopped due to one of the sprinklers started sprinkling water. pic.twitter.com/edb8wMXkVM— Hariom Jha (@Hjtalkscricket) March 9, 2024
Wtf happening in kotla?— ARightGuy (@ARightGuyy) March 9, 2024
keep on mind harmanpreet was in beast mode and the stoppage might hinder her concentration..#WPL #WPL2024 #TATAWPL #MIvsGG
Unreal drama folding at WPL— Taklu Basher (@riseup_popa) March 9, 2024
Match stopped now , water soaking machines are on work #wpl pic.twitter.com/ZRhopc2vkW
WTF!🤣🤣🤣 Water Sprinklers are on while the match is going on😭😂!!!#WPL2024— Cric_Freak (@Rink_sayz) March 9, 2024
The sprinklers have come on at the Kotla IN THE MIDDLE OF A NERVY CHASE.— Lavanya 🎙️🎥👩🏻💻 (@lav_narayanan) March 9, 2024
HUH? There's water on the field now and both teams have every reason to feel aggrieved. #WPL2024 @sportstarweb pic.twitter.com/rUcRHubkU3