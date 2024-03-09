More Options

WPL 2024 | Twitter abuzz as Harmanpreet’s carnage stalled by sprinkler mishap in Delhi

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

A sprinkler glitch halted play in Delhi on Saturday

WPL

‌Not all calamities can be prevented manually as some may seek nature’s blessings. Similar was the case on Saturday when Gujarat Giants squared off against Mumbai Indians in WPL 2024 reverse fixture when Harmanpreet Kaur’s batting colossal seemed unstoppable until a ground malfunctioning in Delhi.

The chase of 191 runs target did not pan out well in the beginning for Mumbai Indians as the top order except Yastika Bhatia looked shaky in the first half of the second innings. They scored 100 runs in the first fourteen overs before skipper Harmanpreet switched gears to bring the required run rate under control until a sprinkle malfunction paused her calamitous approach.

With the scorecard reading 163/3 at the end of the 18th over, following a 24-run carnage from the Mumbai captain, an unexpected incident took centerstage in the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The camera spotted the sprinklers at the V region outfield thrust from beneath the soil and caused distraction all of a sudden. This provoked the umpires to take suggestions from the players to which Beth Mooney denied participating in the wet outfield. 

These sprinklers are generally submerged underneath the field and left unused during the play. However, this bizarre malfunction caused an unofficial strategic timeout to the Giants who fell prey to Harmanpreet’s unbridled 95-run carnage that eventually led the Mumbai Indians to their fifth victory in WPL 2024. The Twitterverse closely followed this match closely and here's how they reacted to it.

