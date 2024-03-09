More Options

WPL 2024 | Twitter abuzz as seething Harmanpreet rebukes Saika over run-out flub

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Minute moments often dictate the outcome of a cricketing contest between two teams. Such a case seemed possible when Gujarat Giants squared off against Mumbai Indians on Saturday with Saika Ishaque receiving serious rebuking after failing to run-out the opposition due to sloppy work in the field. 

Winning the toss and deciding to bat first panned out well for the Gujarat Giants as Beth Mooney and Dayalan Hemalatha took control of the driver’s seat for a 121-run second wicket stand. This setup was for a massive first innings total with Saika Ishaque’s misfield acting as the catalyst to boost the total to 190. 

On the final ball of the 20th over, Saika came over the wicket and sprayed a tossed-up delivery near the fourth stump that debutant Bharati Fulmali chipped towards long-on off the inside half of the bat. The Giants’ pair desired to run for a risky double but a sharp throw from the deep at the bowler’s end meant the non-striker, Tanuja Kanwer was in trouble. 

However, fortune favouring Kanwer, Saika failed to grab the regulation throw from the deep and looked fumbling in search of the ball with the non-striker far away from reaching the popping crease. Harmanpreet Kaur was fielding at mid-off and seeing this schoolboy error could not resist rebuking the bowler due to her misfield, sending the Twitterverse into a frenzy. 

