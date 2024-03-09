WPL 2024 | Twitter abuzz as seething Harmanpreet rebukes Saika over run-out flub
Minute moments often dictate the outcome of a cricketing contest between two teams. Such a case seemed possible when Gujarat Giants squared off against Mumbai Indians on Saturday with Saika Ishaque receiving serious rebuking after failing to run-out the opposition due to sloppy work in the field.
On the final ball of the 20th over, Saika came over the wicket and sprayed a tossed-up delivery near the fourth stump that debutant Bharati Fulmali chipped towards long-on off the inside half of the bat. The Giants’ pair desired to run for a risky double but a sharp throw from the deep at the bowler’s end meant the non-striker, Tanuja Kanwer was in trouble.
However, fortune favouring Kanwer, Saika failed to grab the regulation throw from the deep and looked fumbling in search of the ball with the non-striker far away from reaching the popping crease. Harmanpreet Kaur was fielding at mid-off and seeing this schoolboy error could not resist rebuking the bowler due to her misfield, sending the Twitterverse into a frenzy.
March 9, 2024
The whole MI gave away like 25 runs due to just their miserable fielding, 3 chances of easy run out misses, and saika's one wasn't even watchable, it was so bad... Only harmanpreet and sanjana are good in mi side— Piyush singh (@ChaosCatalyst0) March 9, 2024
We have sajana who give everything in fielding and then there's saika. I hope MI fix this #MIvGG— Bottom Luthor✨ (@KatiexPC) March 9, 2024
We have sajana who give everything in fielding and then there's saika. I hope MI fix this #MIvGG— Bottom Luthor✨ (@KatiexPC) March 9, 2024
No matter how well she bowls, Saika's Fielding will always go against her...— 🐺 (@_cm_punk_) March 9, 2024
Saika lacks fielding i don't care if you are a bowler and taking wickets but fielding is an effort which uplifts the team and game— Bottom Luthor✨ (@KatiexPC) March 9, 2024
Saika's fielding is 🥲— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) March 9, 2024
(And given Radha Yadav's form and multi-dimensional utility, it might well go against her when the next Indian team gets picked) pic.twitter.com/zwA8E8Naqa
Fuck that fielding from saika put some fucking effort girl #MIvGG— Bottom Luthor✨ (@KatiexPC) March 9, 2024
Saika Ishaque proving time and again; horrible fielder in World Cricket! Should be dropped for this fielding only!#WPL#WPL2024#INPLAYMAGIC— CricketbyRahul (@CricketbyRahul) March 9, 2024