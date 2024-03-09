WPL 2024 | Twitter abuzz as seething Harmanpreet rebukes Saika over run-out flub





Winning the toss and deciding to bat first panned out well for the Gujarat Giants as Beth Mooney and Dayalan Hemalatha took control of the driver’s seat for a 121-run second wicket stand. This setup was for a massive first innings total with Saika Ishaque’s misfield acting as the catalyst to boost the total to 190.

On the final ball of the 20th over, Saika came over the wicket and sprayed a tossed-up delivery near the fourth stump that debutant Bharati Fulmali chipped towards long-on off the inside half of the bat. The Giants’ pair desired to run for a risky double but a sharp throw from the deep at the bowler’s end meant the non-striker, Tanuja Kanwer was in trouble.

However, fortune favouring Kanwer, Saika failed to grab the regulation throw from the deep and looked fumbling in search of the ball with the non-striker far away from reaching the popping crease. Harmanpreet Kaur was fielding at mid-off and seeing this schoolboy error could not resist rebuking the bowler due to her misfield, sending the Twitterverse into a frenzy.

Harmanpreet being harmanpreet!

That was poor fielding from this lady

The whole MI gave away like 25 runs due to just their miserable fielding, 3 chances of easy run out misses, and saika's one wasn't even watchable, it was so bad... Only harmanpreet and sanjana are good in mi side — Piyush singh (@ChaosCatalyst0) March 9, 2024

MI was too bad on foeld today!

We have sajana who give everything in fielding and then there's saika. I hope MI fix this #MIvGG — Bottom Luthor✨ (@KatiexPC) March 9, 2024

They need to have proper fielding sessions!

We have sajana who give everything in fielding and then there's saika. I hope MI fix this #MIvGG — Bottom Luthor✨ (@KatiexPC) March 9, 2024

It shouldn't be better!

The whole MI gave away like 25 runs due to just their miserable fielding, 3 chances of easy run out misses, and saika's one wasn't even watchable, it was so bad... Only harmanpreet and sanjana are good in mi side — Piyush singh (@ChaosCatalyst0) March 9, 2024

Yeah man!

No matter how well she bowls, Saika's Fielding will always go against her... — 🐺 (@_cm_punk_) March 9, 2024

She lacks that's for sured!

Saika lacks fielding i don't care if you are a bowler and taking wickets but fielding is an effort which uplifts the team and game — Bottom Luthor✨ (@KatiexPC) March 9, 2024

Terrible!

Saika's fielding is 🥲



(And given Radha Yadav's form and multi-dimensional utility, it might well go against her when the next Indian team gets picked) pic.twitter.com/zwA8E8Naqa — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) March 9, 2024

She need more fielding sessions than bowling!

Fuck that fielding from saika put some fucking effort girl #MIvGG — Bottom Luthor✨ (@KatiexPC) March 9, 2024

Damn!