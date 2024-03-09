WPL 2024 | Twitter laughs at comical MI fielding as unwanted runs greet Nat-Sciver Brunt
WPL
In a multi-dimensional game like cricket, it is very important to perfect all the facets of the game to be successful. However, the Mumbai Indians side did the opposite in WPL 2024 against Gujarat Giants when three fielders failed to stop a usual throw from the deep, leading to five runs.
On the first ball of the sixth over, Nat Sciver-Brunt bowled a good length delivery at the middle stump that Dayalan Hemalatha clipped towards deep backward square leg region with soft hands and crossed over. Amanjot Kaur ran a long way from the deep and made a throw towards the keeper’s end when Yastika Bhatia failed to judge the awkward bounce off the ground.
The ball hovered over Bhatia’s hands, followed by Amelia Kerr and Humaira Kazi at point and backward point failing to cover up despite diving across one another. Realising the fact that three fielders failed to save runs in Sciver-Brunt's first ball of the over, the Twitterverse could relate it to a comedy of errors.
What was that?
March 9, 2024
LOL!
In the half way mark, terrible fielding from Mumbai.#MIvGG— Akshay Krishna KR (@_Krishna12) March 9, 2024
MI are not doing it well today!
Third class bowling & fielding from Mumbai Indians Women so far, utter garbage.— Vipul Ghatol 🇮🇳 (@Vipul_Espeaks) March 9, 2024
She is not doing well!
N sciver brunt— Shrajan Gupta (@shrajan04) March 9, 2024
138
24
H kaur
H mathews#CricketContestByVishal
She should have used her more!
Harmanpreet Kaur uses Amelia Kerr in such a pathetic way! Absolutely pathetic!#Cricket#WPL2024— Saurav Yadav (@Sauravgood) March 9, 2024
Ab tho for sure nhi milega!
Purple cap milna ab mushkil lag raha hai 😭#Ameliakerr— Vidit⚡ (@Vid_itt) March 9, 2024
That was not supposed to be!
Mumbai Indians Women have already conceded 3 boundaries because of their trash fielding.— Vipul Ghatol 🇮🇳 (@Vipul_Espeaks) March 9, 2024
1.1 - Should have been at most one, Sajana let it go through for four.
2.1 - Saika let one go through for four at short third man.
5.1 - Wild throw but 2 fielders backing up couldn't stop.
Yeah!
3rd Wkts down 🙃...#GGvMI #WPL2024 pic.twitter.com/AztQZGbupF— jack 🧢' WPL 🏆' DC 🧢 (@jackiscrazyB) March 9, 2024
Can do!
Can we stop them under 180 or 90 😭#WPL2024— ᴋɪᴛᴛᴜ 🐼 (@kritika_Singhk) March 9, 2024