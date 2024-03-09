WPL 2024 | Twitter laughs at comical MI fielding as unwanted runs greet Nat-Sciver Brunt





In a must-win clash against the Mumbai Indians, the Giants won the toss and elected to bat first in Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The top three got off to a flying start, courtesy of positive intent from skipper Beth Mooney and new No.3 Dayalan Hemalatha with an epic overthrow helping their cause inside the powerplay.

On the first ball of the sixth over, Nat Sciver-Brunt bowled a good length delivery at the middle stump that Dayalan Hemalatha clipped towards deep backward square leg region with soft hands and crossed over. Amanjot Kaur ran a long way from the deep and made a throw towards the keeper’s end when Yastika Bhatia failed to judge the awkward bounce off the ground.

The ball hovered over Bhatia’s hands, followed by Amelia Kerr and Humaira Kazi at point and backward point failing to cover up despite diving across one another. Realising the fact that three fielders failed to save runs in Sciver-Brunt's first ball of the over, the Twitterverse could relate it to a comedy of errors.

In the half way mark, terrible fielding from Mumbai.#MIvGG — Akshay Krishna KR (@_Krishna12) March 9, 2024

Third class bowling & fielding from Mumbai Indians Women so far, utter garbage. — Vipul Ghatol 🇮🇳 (@Vipul_Espeaks) March 9, 2024

She should have used her more!

Harmanpreet Kaur uses Amelia Kerr in such a pathetic way! Absolutely pathetic!#Cricket#WPL2024 — Saurav Yadav (@Sauravgood) March 9, 2024

Purple cap milna ab mushkil lag raha hai 😭#Ameliakerr — Vidit⚡ (@Vid_itt) March 9, 2024

Mumbai Indians Women have already conceded 3 boundaries because of their trash fielding.



1.1 - Should have been at most one, Sajana let it go through for four.

2.1 - Saika let one go through for four at short third man.

5.1 - Wild throw but 2 fielders backing up couldn't stop. — Vipul Ghatol 🇮🇳 (@Vipul_Espeaks) March 9, 2024

