WPL 2024 | Twitter laughs at comical MI fielding as unwanted runs greet Nat-Sciver Brunt

2001

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

|

WPL

‌In a multi-dimensional game like cricket, it is very important to perfect all the facets of the game to be successful. However, the Mumbai Indians side did the opposite in WPL 2024 against Gujarat Giants when three fielders failed to stop a usual throw from the deep, leading to five runs.

In a must-win clash against the Mumbai Indians, the Giants won the toss and elected to bat first in Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The top three got off to a flying start, courtesy of positive intent from skipper Beth Mooney and new No.3 Dayalan Hemalatha with an epic overthrow helping their cause inside the powerplay. 

On the first ball of the sixth over, Nat Sciver-Brunt bowled a good length delivery at the middle stump that Dayalan Hemalatha clipped towards deep backward square leg region with soft hands and crossed over. Amanjot Kaur ran a long way from the deep and made a throw towards the keeper’s end when Yastika Bhatia failed to judge the awkward bounce off the ground. 

The ball hovered over Bhatia’s hands, followed by Amelia Kerr and Humaira Kazi at point and backward point failing to cover up despite diving across one another. Realising the fact that three fielders failed to save runs in Sciver-Brunt's first ball of the over, the Twitterverse could relate it to a comedy of errors.

