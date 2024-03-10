IPL 2024 | KKR names Phil Salt as replacement after Jason Roy pulls out for personal reasons
Jason Roy is all set to miss IPL 2024 as he pulled out of the tournament owing to personal reasons. However, English batter Phil Salt who previously represented Delhi Capitals, remained unsold in the IPL auction last December and has now been selected to fill in for Roy by KKR management.
The official news on the website states, “Bought at his reserve price of INR 1.5 crore, the aggressive wicket-keeper batter from England scored two consecutive T20I centuries against the West Indies in December last year. His 48-ball century in the 4th T20I at Trinidad is also the joint-fastest for England”
Salt made his IPL debut in the 2023 season, featuring in nine matches for DC. Throughout this period, he accumulated 218 runs with an average of 27.25. Notably, his strike rate stood at an impressive 163.91, with his highest score of 87 achieved during a chase against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He also proved his mettle at the international level by registering consecutive centuries during the T20I series against West Indies last December.