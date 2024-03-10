IPL 2024 | KKR names Phil Salt as replacement after Jason Roy pulls out for personal reasons

Salt made his IPL debut in the 2023 season, featuring in nine matches for DC. Throughout this period, he accumulated 218 runs with an average of 27.25. Notably, his strike rate stood at an impressive 163.91, with his highest score of 87 achieved during a chase against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He also proved his mettle at the international level by registering consecutive centuries during the T20I series against West Indies last December.