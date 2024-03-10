More Options

PSL 2024 | Twitter and Sir Viv Richards in awe as Quetta Gladiators thrash Lahore to qualify for playoffs

In another riveting Pakistan Super League game, Quetta Gladiators triumphed over Lahore Qalandars by six wickets. Chasing 167, the Gladiators initially faced hurdles but a blazing 70-run stand between Saud Shakeel and Khawaja Nafay paved the path for victory and secured their place in the playoffs.

‌With Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi, and Islamabad United securing their playoff spots, attention shifted to Quetta Gladiators as they were asked to bowl first by Lahore skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi. In the absence of Fakhar Zaman, Lahore opted to open with Sahibzada Farhan and Mirza Tahir Baig. The pair got off to a flying start, propelling Lahore to 38/0 within five overs. However, Quetta's spin maestro Abrar Ahmad caused a stir in the Lahore lineup by dismissing both openers in the same over. By the end of the powerplay, Lahore stood at 39/2 with Shai Hope and Abdullah Shafique at the crease. The pressure mounted for the Qalandars as Hope fell to Mohammad Waseem Jr. in the tenth over, leaving the score at 70/3. Nonetheless, Shaheen and Shafique steadied the ship, forging a 53-run partnership and guiding Lahore to 122/3 by the fifteenth over. Lahore's impressive batting display continued as Shaheen and Shafique reached half-centuries in 28 and 34 deliveries respectively. Although Shaheen departed in the 20th over, he played a crucial role alongside Shafique as the Qalandars concluded their innings at 166/4.

The Gladiators kicked off their chase in style, with Jason Roy and Saud Shakeel confidently steering the score to 39/0 within five overs. Yet, the Qalandars managed to break through when Jahandad Khan dismissed Roy at 43/1 by the end of the powerplay. Shakeel and Khwaja Nafay then showcased their batting prowess, propelling Quetta to 88/2 by the 12th over. Shakeel achieved his second fifty of the season in 44 deliveries. The duo continued to dominate the Qalandars' bowlers, pushing the score to 132/2 by the 17th over. However, Khawaja's departure left the Gladiators needing 29 runs from the last two overs, with Laurie Evans and Shakeel at the crease. Evans and Shakeel managed to score 15 runs off the penultimate over bowled by Jahandad Khan, setting the stage for a thrilling finale with 15 needed off the last over, which was bowled by Shaheen. Evans fell to the first ball, but Shakeel remained strong, smashing two consecutive boundaries to reduce the target to five off two balls. After taking a single off the next delivery, all attention turned to Mohammad Waseem Jr as Quetta required four runs off the final ball. In a moment of exhilaration, Wasim hammered a length delivery towards deep mid-wicket for a massive six, igniting jubilation in the packed National Stadium in Karachi. Quetta Gladiators mentor Sir Viv Richards couldn't contain his joy and sprinted from the dugout to embrace Wasim for his remarkable finish. With this victory, the Quetta Gladiators secured their spot in the playoffs.

