PSL 2024 | Usman Khan's heroic ton in vain as Munro-Shadab alliance secures Islamabad win over Multan

‌Eyeing the coveted third playoff spot, Islamabad captain Shadab Khan opted to field first against Multan following their impressive seven-wicket victory over Karachi Kings on Thursday. Multan Sultans' skipper Mohammad Rizwan and Yasir Khan had a spirited start, propelling their team to 39/0 within four overs. However, Islamabad's Hunain Shah delivered a decisive blow by clean-bowling Yasir with a well-executed good length ball in the fifth over. The woes continued as the in-form Rizwan departed during the powerplay, courtesy of Faheem Ashraf's precise full-length delivery resulting in an LBW. After the powerplay, Multan's scorecard stood at 58/2, with two new batsmen, Usman Khan and Johnson Charles, at the crease. Switching into a higher gear, the duo swiftly forged an impressive 48-run partnership. Nonetheless, Faheem Ashraf finally managed to break the partnership in the 14th over, after the pair had amassed a total of 144/3 in 13.1 overs. However, Usman, boasting an impressive season average of 128, reached his third half-century of the season in just 31 deliveries and forged a resilient 54-run stand with Iftikhar Ahmed, propelling the team to 193/3 by the 17th over. Usman's onslaught against the Islamabad bowlers persisted as he notched his second century of the season in a mere 51 balls, catapulting his side to a staggering total of 228/4 by the end of the 20 overs, the highest in the season so far.