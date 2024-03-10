PSL 2024 | Usman Khan's heroic ton in vain as Munro-Shadab alliance secures Islamabad win over Multan
In a crucial encounter, Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans by three wickets, securing a spot in the playoffs. Chasing a mammoth 229 runs, Islamabad initially stumbled, but a remarkable 141-run partnership between Colin Munro and Shadab Khan propelled them to a sensational victory in Rawalpindi.
Islamabad's batting endured a rocky start when opener Alex Hales fell victim to David Willey in the first over. Their woes compounded as Agha Salman departed in the second over. However, Colin Munro and skipper Shadab Khan took charge during the powerplay, propelling the score to 65/2 by the end of it. Despite Munro's hamstring concerns, he blitzed to a remarkable fifty off just 16 deliveries. The duo aggressively tackled Multan's bowlers, forging a formidable 141-run partnership and guiding Islamabad to 144/2 in 12 overs. Shadab's dismissal for a brisk 54 off 31 deliveries marked a pivotal moment as Islamabad faced another setback soon after when Azam Khan followed for a duck. The pressure intensified once Jordan dismissed Munro in the 14th over. With Haider Ali also departing, Islamabad stood at 191/6 after 17 overs. However, Faheem Ashraf and Imad Wasim staged a remarkable recovery. Requiring 26 runs from the final two overs, the pair managed to score 13 runs, setting the stage for a thrilling last over with 13 runs needed. Following an essential boundary, Faheem was dismissed on the third ball of the final over. However, Imad Wasim remained resolute in steering his team to victory. With a six and a four off the last two balls, Islamabad clinched a thrilling three-wicket win over Multan to join Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi in the playoffs.
