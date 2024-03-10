WPL | Sloppy DC ride on Jemimah's stylish knock to trump Richa's heroics in nail-biter

After winning the toss to bat first, Delhi Capitals got off to a sedate start and managed only 16 runs in the first three overs. However, an awry Renuka Singh over allowed Meg Lanning to dispatch her for four boundaries before Shafali Verma also got into the act eventually to post a handsome powerplay score of 53/0. Shreyanka Patil and Asha Shobhana made sure to swing the momentum back in the visitors' favour by scalping the duo in successive overs as soon as the fielding restrictions lifted and brought Jemimah Rodrigues and Alice Capsey to the crease. The women in red had the opportunity to further their control over the game when Georgia Wareham outwitted Capsey batting on 18, but a fumble from Richa Ghosh meant it was all one-way traffic. The Delhi duo tackled the ragging pitch with brilliant efficiency to aggregate 97 runs in 61 deliveries as Jemimah particularly set the arena alight with an array of sweeps, paddles, and backfoot cuts. She eventually departed in the 18th over after bringing up her second-half century of the season and two blows in a miserly final over by Patil helped restrict the score to 181/5.