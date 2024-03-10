WPL | Twitter in splits as Taniya substitutes helmets for gloves to spurn golden run-out opportunity

Devine pushed a Radha Yadav delivery gently to the offside and set off for a quick single but Richa Ghosh correctly concurred there was no run for the taking and the Kiwi was left stranded in the middle of the pitch. Skipper Meg Lanning executed her role to perfection as she cleanly collected the Kookaburra and flung an accurate throw towards Taniya Bhatia who fumbled a routine grab but made the stumps light up all the same. The wicket-keeper immediately set off in celebration with her team, claiming the white rock had hit the stumps and not her gloves while the replays loaded up for the third-umpire. The big screen showed that while the ball had indeed set off the stump lights for a brief second after popping out from the gloves, the scuffed impact meant that the bails had not left the groove. However, just as the lights went off, Bhatia had excitedly surged forward thus causing her helmet to clatter into the poles and remove the bails for good.