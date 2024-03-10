More Options

WPL | Twitter in splits as Taniya substitutes helmets for gloves to spurn golden run-out opportunity

WPL | Twitter in splits as Taniya substitutes helmets for gloves to spurn golden run-out opportunity

30

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

The Delhi Capitals players were confident they had earned a cheap scalp until the replays proved otherwise

|

BCCI

Luck only takes one so far in sports, a lesson Taniya Bhatia learned the hard way on Sunday as Lady Fortune dealt her a cruel hand to make worse a sloppy day behind the stumps. The keeper's fumble made the stumps light up for a run-out but her helmet intervened to let Sophie Devine get away with it.

Royal Challengers Bangalore were tasked with chasing a challenging target of 182 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium courtesy of Jemimah Rodrigues' swashbuckling half-century in the first innings. Even though the visitors kept faltering with the bat, Delhi Capitals failed to punish the mistakes as they let catches, stumpings, and run-outs slip at an alarming frequency. However, the side seemed to have finally got it right at a crucial juncture of the game when Sophie Devine made a fatal mistake in the 13th over but replays soon revealed the hilarious reality of the sequence of events.

Devine pushed a Radha Yadav delivery gently to the offside and set off for a quick single but Richa Ghosh correctly concurred there was no run for the taking and the Kiwi was left stranded in the middle of the pitch. Skipper Meg Lanning executed her role to perfection as she cleanly collected the Kookaburra and flung an accurate throw towards Taniya Bhatia who fumbled a routine grab but made the stumps light up all the same. The wicket-keeper immediately set off in celebration with her team, claiming the white rock had hit the stumps and not her gloves while the replays loaded up for the third-umpire. The big screen showed that while the ball had indeed set off the stump lights for a brief second after popping out from the gloves, the scuffed impact meant that the bails had not left the groove. However, just as the lights went off, Bhatia had excitedly surged forward thus causing her helmet to clatter into the poles and remove the bails for good.

The third-umpire hesitated little to signal not out and an embarrassed Taniya went back to her position behind the stumps but Twitterati was all ready to begin a meme barrage. 

Superb stumping! :]

What a moment!

Not happy!

It happens!

Specialist WK

Blunder!

Absolute mockery!

Go Richa!

Just RCB things

Hope so!

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all