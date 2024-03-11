PSL 2024 | Twitter reacts as enraged Babar hurls gloves in dressing room following run-out mishap

On the final delivery of the 13th over, Zahid Mahmood delivered a full-length ball to Tom Kohler-Cadmore, who elegantly drove it towards mid-on. After the shot, he swiftly set off for a single but the real challenge emerged when Kohler called for a risky second run, and Babar responded without hesitation. However, amidst the chaos, Babar failed to notice Mahmood, who had sprinted in from the bowler's end to retrieve the ball. Mahmood swiftly threw it to Karachi's skipper Shan Masood, stationed at the bowler's end, who promptly dislodged the bails. Regrettably, Babar couldn't make it to the crease in time, as confirmed by the third umpire's decision.