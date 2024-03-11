More Options

PSL 2024 | Twitter reacts as enraged Babar hurls gloves in dressing room following run-out mishap

PSL 2024 | Twitter reacts as enraged Babar hurls gloves in dressing room following run-out mishap

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Within the boundaries of the cricket field, frustration often becomes the silent opponent, testing the resilience of every player. This was evident in the case of Babar Azam, who succumbed to a run-out as he made his way back to the hut and the rage lingered till the dressing room.

‌Peshawar Zalmi had an explosive start with openers Saim Ayub and Babar Azam guiding their team to 54/0 by the end of the powerplay. Yet, their batting lineup faltered as they lost crucial wickets of Ayub, Mohammad Haris, and Haseebullah Khan, courtesy of Arafat Minhas and Hasan Ali. All attention shifted to Babar Azam, who was aiming for his fifth half-century of the season to convert it into a substantial score. However, fortune didn't favour him as the 29-year-old was run out, leaving him visibly frustrated.

On the final delivery of the 13th over, Zahid Mahmood delivered a full-length ball to Tom Kohler-Cadmore, who elegantly drove it towards mid-on. After the shot, he swiftly set off for a single but the real challenge emerged when Kohler called for a risky second run, and Babar responded without hesitation. However, amidst the chaos, Babar failed to notice Mahmood, who had sprinted in from the bowler's end to retrieve the ball. Mahmood swiftly threw it to Karachi's skipper Shan Masood, stationed at the bowler's end, who promptly dislodged the bails. Regrettably, Babar couldn't make it to the crease in time, as confirmed by the third umpire's decision.

The run-out left Babar seething with frustration, evident as he berated himself while making his way back to the pavilion. Upon entering the dressing room, he unleashed his fury, slamming his bat onto a nearby chair and violently discarding his gloves in a fit of regret over the ill-fated run-out.

Twitter users flooded the platform with their reactions to Babar's run-out, expressing a range of sentiments.

