PSL 2024 | Twitter reacts as enraged Babar hurls gloves in dressing room following run-out mishap
Within the boundaries of the cricket field, frustration often becomes the silent opponent, testing the resilience of every player. This was evident in the case of Babar Azam, who succumbed to a run-out as he made his way back to the hut and the rage lingered till the dressing room.
On the final delivery of the 13th over, Zahid Mahmood delivered a full-length ball to Tom Kohler-Cadmore, who elegantly drove it towards mid-on. After the shot, he swiftly set off for a single but the real challenge emerged when Kohler called for a risky second run, and Babar responded without hesitation. However, amidst the chaos, Babar failed to notice Mahmood, who had sprinted in from the bowler's end to retrieve the ball. Mahmood swiftly threw it to Karachi's skipper Shan Masood, stationed at the bowler's end, who promptly dislodged the bails. Regrettably, Babar couldn't make it to the crease in time, as confirmed by the third umpire's decision.
The run-out left Babar seething with frustration, evident as he berated himself while making his way back to the pavilion. Upon entering the dressing room, he unleashed his fury, slamming his bat onto a nearby chair and violently discarding his gloves in a fit of regret over the ill-fated run-out.
Twitter users flooded the platform with their reactions to Babar's run-out, expressing a range of sentiments.
Angry Babar Azam threw his bat and gloves in dressing Room pic.twitter.com/ADUcICMGrq— ٰImran Siddique (@imransiddique89) March 11, 2024
Babar Azam is still very disappointed. Never saw Babar this angry before 🙁— Ramzan IDREES (@Ramzanidrees90) March 11, 2024
Dive se bach jaty btw well played.#BabarAzam𓃵 pic.twitter.com/XX8jym918Y— Sheraz 🇵🇰 (@56_Sheraz) March 11, 2024
Many people were busy watching Deepti Sharma's boring innings of 88 runs off 60 balls, but they missed Babar Azam's quickfire 51 runs in just 46 balls. I mean, just 46 balls. Players like Gayle and Russell should learn something from this power hitter, Bobsy the King.— Sir BoiesX (@BoiesX45) March 11, 2024
Babar Azam and run out it's an old story 🙂💔 #PSL2024 pic.twitter.com/v14B7DYrpK— Zaidi_Tweets (@Zaidi_tweets65) March 11, 2024
Gussa nhe karty gandi bat babar#BabarAzam𓃵 #PSL2024 #HBLPSL9 pic.twitter.com/QqcX3obu7C— Urooj Jawed🇵🇰 (@uroojjawed12) March 11, 2024
Babar Azam threw his bat and gloves in the dressing room. He yelled once again, he is very angry#HBLPSL9 | #KhulKeKhel | #BabarAzam #shanMasood #PSL2024 #karachikings #PeshawarZalmi— Ramzan IDREES (@Ramzanidrees90) March 11, 2024
Thy name is Muhammad Babar Azam. <3 https://t.co/FKStmderjs— Addy (@thy_notepad) March 11, 2024