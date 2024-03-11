‌WPL 2024 | Twitter feels for Deepti’s toil as Mooney’s resilience keeps Giants alive





Winning the toss and electing to bat first for a third time in a row, Gujarat Giants captain Beth Mooney initially played second fiddle to Laura Wolvaardt in a 53-run powerplay. The latter scored 40 runs in the phase including three fours against Saima Thakor in the fourth over that led to a 60-run first wicket stand before the Protea fell prey to Sophie Ecclestone in the 8th over. Chamari Athapaththu struck from the other end by removing Dayalan Hemalatha and Phoebe Litchfield followed suit in the eleventh over with the score reading 74/3. Subsequently, Ashleigh Gardner partnered Mooney for a while before holing out in the deep with the scoreboard reflecting 102/4 in 15 overs. The Giants added 18 runs in the next four overs for the loss of as many wickets before Mooney (74*) smoked five fours in the last over to propel the score to 152/8 in 20 overs.

In response, the Warriorz got an unlikely start as Healy fell prey to Shabnam Shakil after producing an elegant four on the first ball itself. It was followed by Chamari Athapaththu's wicket as she departed for a duck in the over’s last ball. Kathryn Bryce cleaned up Kiran Navgire in the next over with the Warriorz reeling at 4/3. Although Grace Harries stayed at the crease for a while, Ashleigh Gardner outwitted her in the fourth over to curb the powerplay score to 30. Immediately, Shweta Sehrawat fell to Shakil’s final over as she finished her spell with 3-0-11-3 with the score reflecting 35/5 in seven overs. Just when a win looked bleak for the Warriorz, Poonam Khemnar stepped up with Deepti, and ticked the scoreboard with occasional boundaries and good strike rotation to bring up a fifty runs partnership by the 15th over. With 67 runs required from the last five overs, Deepti switched gears and racked her third fifty on a trot to help the team gain 24 runs off the next over before a three-run 18th over curbed the equation to 40 needed from 12 balls. Ultimately, they did hit sixes and stayed in the game until the last couple of deliveries before succumbing to an 8-run loss.

