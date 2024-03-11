More Options

‌WPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Ecclestone’s heart emote to Healy amidst double-wicket over

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Sophie Ecclestone bagged two wickets in an over

There’s a saying in cricket that form is temporary but class is permanent. UP Warriorz spinner Sophie Ecclestone exemplified this statement by repaying her captain’s faith amidst a double wicket overs and sending heart-emote gestures towards Alyssa Healy in the WPL 2024 encounter on Monday.

Contesting to stay alive in the playoff scenario, the UP Warriorz were forced to bowl first after Beth Mooney, the skipper of Gujarat Giants won the toss. On the back of a 60-run partnership and Beth Mooney’s fifty the Giants were going decent during the middle overs phase until Sophie Ecclestone wreaked havoc and celebrated uniquely pointing towards the captain. 

On the second ball of the 18th over, the left-arm orthodox spinner floated an off-spinner near the off stump that Kathryn Bryce tried to sweep against the line. The all-rounder got the top-edge in the attempt and the ball looped over towards the short fine leg region where Chamari Athapaththu took a dolly. 

Four balls later, Ecclestone sprayed a fuller than a length delivery near the off stump that went with the arm’s angle to beat Tanuja Kanwar’s attempted lap shot. As the batter shuffled across the line to work at it, she got beaten on the inside edge to watch the white rock clatter onto the stumps. On both occasions, after dismissing the batters, Ecclestone gestured a heart emote with both her hands towards Healy, repaying the faith that her skipper put in her.

