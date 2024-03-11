‌WPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Ecclestone’s heart emote to Healy amidst double-wicket over

Four balls later, Ecclestone sprayed a fuller than a length delivery near the off stump that went with the arm’s angle to beat Tanuja Kanwar’s attempted lap shot. As the batter shuffled across the line to work at it, she got beaten on the inside edge to watch the white rock clatter onto the stumps. On both occasions, after dismissing the batters, Ecclestone gestured a heart emote with both her hands towards Healy, repaying the faith that her skipper put in her.