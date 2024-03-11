WPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Ecclestone’s heart emote to Healy amidst double-wicket over
Sophie Ecclestone bagged two wickets in an over|
There’s a saying in cricket that form is temporary but class is permanent. UP Warriorz spinner Sophie Ecclestone exemplified this statement by repaying her captain’s faith amidst a double wicket overs and sending heart-emote gestures towards Alyssa Healy in the WPL 2024 encounter on Monday.
Contesting to stay alive in the playoff scenario, the UP Warriorz were forced to bowl first after Beth Mooney, the skipper of Gujarat Giants won the toss. On the back of a 60-run partnership and Beth Mooney’s fifty the Giants were going decent during the middle overs phase until Sophie Ecclestone wreaked havoc and celebrated uniquely pointing towards the captain.
On the second ball of the 18th over, the left-arm orthodox spinner floated an off-spinner near the off stump that Kathryn Bryce tried to sweep against the line. The all-rounder got the top-edge in the attempt and the ball looped over towards the short fine leg region where Chamari Athapaththu took a dolly.
Four balls later, Ecclestone sprayed a fuller than a length delivery near the off stump that went with the arm’s angle to beat Tanuja Kanwar’s attempted lap shot. As the batter shuffled across the line to work at it, she got beaten on the inside edge to watch the white rock clatter onto the stumps. On both occasions, after dismissing the batters, Ecclestone gestured a heart emote with both her hands towards Healy, repaying the faith that her skipper put in her.
The Twitterverse closely followed the encounter, thereby delving in delight
Moment of the day!
March 11, 2024
Incredible
Beth Mooney showed incredible by hitting 5 boundaries in the last over bowled by Sophie Ecclestone.— Shamim. (@ShamimCricSight) March 11, 2024
Her innings of 74 not out from 52 deliveries included 10 fours and a six, showcasing her exceptional batting prowess. #WPL2024 pic.twitter.com/uQ7NxkjzmQ
Superb
21 Runa in the final over off Sophie Ecclestone's bowling, courtesy: Beth Mooney🔥#WPL2024 #WPL #HBLPSL pic.twitter.com/LLM9yxEbbe— Farhan Khan 🇺🇸 (@FarhanKhan_mm) March 11, 2024
Greatness!
This innings of beth mooney was a mixture of great footwork against spin with a bit of luck getting from very poor fielding of UP warriorz.— Utsav Pandya (@imutsavpandya) March 11, 2024
Gaps she found in the last over of Ecclestone were asthetic to watch.
Alyssa Healy was good on the tactics but lacked support! #GGvUPW pic.twitter.com/ktKHtsSaLF
New Leader
Sophie Ecclestone is now the leading of Purple Cap in WPL 2024 with 11 wickets...!!! 🔥🤗#CricketTwitter #WPL2024 #UPWvGG pic.twitter.com/vj7U30igkq— NS Vishu___ (@NS_Vishu) March 11, 2024
Smashed
Beth Mooney smashed 5 fours in the final over against Sophie Ecclestone.— Saurabh Jaiswal (@rinkusaurabh35) March 11, 2024
- 74* (52) with 10 fours and a six!
❤️🫶
STAR
5 Fours in a Over pic.twitter.com/zUt02lm0aj
True
Cricket is serious business, and then there's Sophie Ecclestone. 😂#UPvGG pic.twitter.com/4oAp2DPer6— Devjani (@CricketKenway) March 11, 2024
GG things!
UPWarriorz to chase 153— CricShyr (@SAWAN_1829) March 11, 2024
Mooney 74(52)* 🙌 Smashed 21 runs in last over of Ecclestone
Laura Wolvaardt 43(30) 👏
Other didn't crossed 15 runs 🤡
If UP chased it then 90% chances of RCB to out from qualifier race https://t.co/X9RFhMAjKM
Purple cap Leader!
Sophie Ecclestone is now the holder of Purple Cap in WPL 2024 with 11 wickets.#WPLT20 #UPWvsGGW #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/Bt5aP8BSOQ— SPORTSBUZZINFO (@Sportsbuzinfo) March 11, 2024
Unimpressed!
#Ecclestone understandably unimpressed by poor fielding at the boundary. But #Mooney deserved a lump of runs.#WPL#GG #UPW #analysis 🤓— Rick Walton (@sportslaureate) March 11, 2024