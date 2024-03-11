PSL 2024| Babar's heroism propels Peshawar Zalmi to top of table by defeating Karachi

Already out of contention and playing solely for pride, Karachi Kings' opening pair of James Vince and Tim Seifert made an impressive start, steering their team to 44/0 by the end of the powerplay. However, Peshawar's Naveen-ul-Haq struck the first blow, dismissing Vince in the ninth over, breaking the 61-run opening partnership. Karachi's troubles increased as their captain Shan Masood departed for a duck to Ayub, leaving them at 64/2 after 10 overs. Adding to Karachi's woes, Aamer Jamal claimed the wicket of Seifert with a well-executed slower delivery. However, Karachi found solace in their reliable middle-order duo of Shoaib Malik and Irfan Khan Niazi, who constructed a 32-run partnership, guiding their team to 100/3 in 15.2 overs. Just as the duo seemed to settle in, Naveen struck again in the 18th over, dismissing Malik with a deceptive slower delivery that uprooted the off stump. All attention turned to Irfan and Kieron Pollard as Karachi required 24 runs from the final two overs. Peshawar's new pace addition, Luke Wood, bowled a superb over, conceding just eight runs and claiming the crucial wicket of Pollard. With 17 runs needed off the last over, Irfan managed a single and a double before smashing two consecutive fours, reducing the equation to four runs required off the last delivery. However, Jamal showcased resilience and restricted Karachi to just a single off the final ball. Peshawar thus clinched victory by a narrow margin of two runs, soaring to the top of the points table and surpassing Multan Sultans in the process.