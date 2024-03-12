More Options

‌WPL 2024 | Twitter erupts as Ellyse Perry wreaks havoc with record six-fer

‌WPL 2024 | Twitter erupts as Ellyse Perry wreaks havoc with record six-fer

22

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Ellyse Perry's six-fer helped RCb dismantle MI

|

WPL

Great players often shine when matters are crucial, thereby redefining their mastery.  Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry exemplified it with a record-shattering six-fer that wreaked havoc in the Mumbai Indians batting order in the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi in the second-last game of WPL 2024.

Playing their last league stage game, Smriti Mandhana opted to field first after winning the toss. Despite a stable powerplay, the Mumbai Indian's middle order crumbled after the first breakthrough. Having bowled just six overs in four innings, Perry dismantled the opposition batters by scalping six out of the first seven wickets in the innings. 

Following a two-run eighth over, the 33-year-old extracted two-in-two in her second over to remove Sajeevan Sajana and Harmanpreet Kaur. In the eleventh over, she toppled Amelia Kerr with a nip-backer and cleaned up Amanjot Kaur for a duck to claim her fourth wicket. 

On the third ball of the 13th over, Perry came wide over the wicket angle and dished a good length delivery aiming for the off stump. The batter, Pooja Vastrakar, went across the line for a wild slog to get beaten on the inside edge and watch the off stump get clattered. In a space of a couple of deliveries, she went on to trap Nat-Sciver Brunt with an in-ducker to claim WPL’s best-ever figures of 4-0-15-6. In addition, she also took the catch in the first wicket of the match, thereby making an involvement in all the first seven wickets. The Twitterverse was awed by this legendary bowling spell from one of the modern-day greats and here’s how they reacted.

What a day for her!

Brilliant from Ellyse Perry!

he was freaking beast!

She was in such a good flow!

She is having her day in life!

Loved to see her like this!

We need with the bat also!

That's RCB for you!

Beauty!

Queen dropped her crown!

 

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all