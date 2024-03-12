WPL 2024 | Twitter erupts as Ellyse Perry wreaks havoc with record six-fer
Great players often shine when matters are crucial, thereby redefining their mastery. Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry exemplified it with a record-shattering six-fer that wreaked havoc in the Mumbai Indians batting order in the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi in the second-last game of WPL 2024.
Playing their last league stage game, Smriti Mandhana opted to field first after winning the toss. Despite a stable powerplay, the Mumbai Indian's middle order crumbled after the first breakthrough. Having bowled just six overs in four innings, Perry dismantled the opposition batters by scalping six out of the first seven wickets in the innings.
Following a two-run eighth over, the 33-year-old extracted two-in-two in her second over to remove Sajeevan Sajana and Harmanpreet Kaur. In the eleventh over, she toppled Amelia Kerr with a nip-backer and cleaned up Amanjot Kaur for a duck to claim her fourth wicket.
On the third ball of the 13th over, Perry came wide over the wicket angle and dished a good length delivery aiming for the off stump. The batter, Pooja Vastrakar, went across the line for a wild slog to get beaten on the inside edge and watch the off stump get clattered. In a space of a couple of deliveries, she went on to trap Nat-Sciver Brunt with an in-ducker to claim WPL’s best-ever figures of 4-0-15-6. In addition, she also took the catch in the first wicket of the match, thereby making an involvement in all the first seven wickets. The Twitterverse was awed by this legendary bowling spell from one of the modern-day greats and here’s how they reacted.
What a day for her!
Ellyse Perry becomes the FIRST player (men/women) with a century and 6-fer in first-class, List-A and T20 career.— Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) March 12, 2024
Highest score for Perry in
FC - 213*
ListA - 147
T20 - 103*
Best figures for Perry in
FC - 6/32
ListA - 7/22
T20 - 6/15 (today)#WPL2024 pic.twitter.com/C9SFcA9akH
Brilliant from Ellyse Perry!
Ellyse Perry after the last match.— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 12, 2024
Ellyse Perry today - 6/15 (4 overs).
That's how Winner Mindset player respond - The GOAT mindset & redemption. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/ygMWvmRvuf
he was freaking beast!
ELLYSE PERRY DISMANTLED MUMBAI INDIANS....!!!!— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 12, 2024
6/15 in 4 overs in a must win game for RCB - the queen of world cricket stepped up for his side. 🤯⭐ pic.twitter.com/UZbncljjSP
She was in such a good flow!
She is having her day in life!
Loved to see her like this!
We need with the bat also!
That's RCB for you!
Whenever RCBians performs they create history!— Vahini🕊️ (@fairytaledust_) March 12, 2024
Ellyse Perry your name is successfully added to this GOATED rcb list 🐐#RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/2oC0RhE4ZO
Beauty!
Ellyse Perry 🔥🌟#CricketTwitter #WPL2024 #Australia #RCB— Jega8 (@imBK08) March 12, 2024
(Stats - Kausthub Gudipati) pic.twitter.com/n7K2eGp8cj
Queen dropped her crown!
Queen Ellyse Perry showed her levels to this tinpot nita ambani🤘🤘— Pinkmań¹⁸ (@kohlixpinkman) March 12, 2024
Never mess with our Rcb's queen 👑 pic.twitter.com/Nnb3JLiOcc