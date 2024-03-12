More Options

‌WPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to dejected Ismail after Nat Sciver’s buttery hands repeat mistakes

‌WPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to dejected Ismail after Nat Sciver’s buttery hands repeat mistakes

11

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Shabnim Ismail was dejected after Nat Sciver-Brunt dropped dollies.

|

WPL

Every day is not a Sunday and certainly, it wasn’t for Mumbai Indians and their players in the last match of the WPL 2024 league stages against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Pacer Shabnim Ismail was utterly dejected when Nat-Sciver Brunt dropped dollies twice of Ismail’s spell.

After getting reduced for 113 in the first innings, courtesy of an Ellyse Perry six-for the defending champions had a tough task cut out in the second innings. Having scored a below-par total, the situation worsened for the Mumbai-based franchise when Natm Sciver-Brunt, one of the best fielders in Women’s cricket, dropped easy catches twice off Shabnim Ismail’s spell, leading both into despondency. 

The third ball of the third over saw Shabnim bang a short ball wide outside the off stump that Sophie Molineux tried to work over the cover region. However, the Aussie got hit at the outside half of the willow and the ball ballooned up towards Nat at cover who failed to grab a dolly. 

Again, on the first ball of the ninth over, Ismail dished a fuller-length delivery at the middle and leg that Richa Ghosh flicked towards the square leg region. Natalie was fielding at square leg and the ball went straight to her but popped out of the palms before the former English captain could close the palms on time. Seeing one of the best fielders in modern cricket drop two regulation chances off her bowling, Ismail was left dejected, and bent on her knees, thereby sending the Twitterverse into a frenzy.

Shabnim can't belive this!

She played for both the teams today!

Such a dolly!

LOL! Hahaha 12th player?

Acha!!

She just dropped sitters!

No comments!

She was frustrated!

Good game!

Catchs win matches!

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all