WPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to dejected Ismail after Nat Sciver’s buttery hands repeat mistakes
Shabnim Ismail was dejected after Nat Sciver-Brunt dropped dollies.|
WPL
Every day is not a Sunday and certainly, it wasn’t for Mumbai Indians and their players in the last match of the WPL 2024 league stages against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Pacer Shabnim Ismail was utterly dejected when Nat-Sciver Brunt dropped dollies twice of Ismail’s spell.
After getting reduced for 113 in the first innings, courtesy of an Ellyse Perry six-for the defending champions had a tough task cut out in the second innings. Having scored a below-par total, the situation worsened for the Mumbai-based franchise when Natm Sciver-Brunt, one of the best fielders in Women’s cricket, dropped easy catches twice off Shabnim Ismail’s spell, leading both into despondency.
The third ball of the third over saw Shabnim bang a short ball wide outside the off stump that Sophie Molineux tried to work over the cover region. However, the Aussie got hit at the outside half of the willow and the ball ballooned up towards Nat at cover who failed to grab a dolly.
Again, on the first ball of the ninth over, Ismail dished a fuller-length delivery at the middle and leg that Richa Ghosh flicked towards the square leg region. Natalie was fielding at square leg and the ball went straight to her but popped out of the palms before the former English captain could close the palms on time. Seeing one of the best fielders in modern cricket drop two regulation chances off her bowling, Ismail was left dejected, and bent on her knees, thereby sending the Twitterverse into a frenzy.
Shabnim can't belive this!
March 12, 2024
She played for both the teams today!
Nat Sciver brunt total madness today— Priyam ~ family man era (@priyam1_raj) March 12, 2024
Such a dolly!
Nat Sciver Brunt dropping dollies! She lets out a scream ! No one can believe that. pic.twitter.com/kvIbCdUMJo— Asli BCCI Women(WPL Mode On) (@AsliBCCIWomen) March 12, 2024
LOL! Hahaha 12th player?
Nat sciver brunt playing for RCB— Vishnu (@Utdvish) March 12, 2024
Acha!!
nat sciver brunt bkl dono side se khelri— . (@matiasouleSZN) March 12, 2024
ek taraf catch chodti ek taraf wickets leti
She just dropped sitters!
NATALIE SCIVER BRUNT WHAT HAVE YOU DONE— Slog sweep(harry's version) (@143vEng) March 12, 2024
No comments!
Sciver Brunt Plz fuck off to England— 🐺 (@_cm_punk_) March 12, 2024
She was frustrated!
Ahh the reaction of the legendary Katherine Sciver Brunt to Shabnam Ismail’s wicket taking ball is 😍❤️🔥— Headspace (@Headspace_xoxo) March 12, 2024
Pacer’s club 🤝🐐
Good game!
🔥 Sajana bowled— Dilbag Koundal ਦਿਲਬਾਗ ਕੌਂਡਲ 🇮🇳 (@dilbag_koundal) March 12, 2024
🔥 Harmanpreet bowled
🔥 Kerr LBW
🔥 Amanjot bowled
🔥 Vastrakar bowled
🔥 Sciver-Brunt LBW
Ellyse Perry with the spell for the ages! #WPL2024 #MIvRCB https://t.co/wVZnTibAPD pic.twitter.com/fR6gkQPQQE
Catchs win matches!
100% match fixing 🤣🤣— Manju 💛❤🇮🇳🚩 (@Manjuma51153064) March 12, 2024
3 easy catch drop