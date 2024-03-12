More Options

‌WPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to RCB riding on Perry’s all-round brilliance to gush into Eliminator 

9

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Ellyse Perry's six-wicket helps RCB win against MI.

WPL

MI’s stable opening partnership was reduced to 113 on the back of Ellyse Perry’s stupendous six-for in the WPL 2024 on Tuesday. Despite early jitters in the chase, Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to overhaul the paltry total riding on the back of a 75-run stand between Perry and Richa Ghosh.

Brief Scores: MI: 113/10 (19) [Sajana: 30 (210, Matthews: 26 (23); Perry: 4-0-15-6] lost to RCB: 115/3 (15) [ Perry: 40 (38), Richa: 36 (28); Ismail: 4-0-19-1] by seven wickets.

With Yastika Bhatia missing out due to illness, Sajeevan Sajana opened the batting with  Hayley Matthews, and the duo offered a stable stand of 43 runs to sum up the powerplay before the former holed out in the deep off Sophie Devine. 16 balls later, Sajana was cleaned by Ellyse Perry in the ninth over, and Harmanpreet Kaur followed her without disturbing the scorers in the immediate delivery. In the space of every single over, Perry extracted two wickets each to reduce MI to 82/7 in 13 overs and finished with figures of 4-0-15-6. The lower order wagged until the 19th over, accumulating 30 runs on the back of Priyanka Bala’s unbridled 19 before getting folded for 113. 

In reply, RCB got a trembling start as Sophie Molineux was stumped by Priyanka Bala off Hayley Matthews in the fourth over. Smriti Mandhana followed suit in the 5th over with the team summing up a 39-run powerplay. Immediately, Shabnim Ismail cleaned up Sophie Devine with the score curtailed to 39/3. Richa Ghosh entered the fray and continued with her good form after a survival due to Nat Sciver-Brunt’s second dropped catch of the match. With Perry grafting the innings, the pair orchestrated a 75-run fourth-wicket stand to overhaul the final 34 runs in three overs, leading RCB into the eliminator with five overs to spare.

