WPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to RCB riding on Perry’s all-round brilliance to gush into Eliminator
Ellyse Perry's six-wicket helps RCB win against MI.|
WPL
MI’s stable opening partnership was reduced to 113 on the back of Ellyse Perry’s stupendous six-for in the WPL 2024 on Tuesday. Despite early jitters in the chase, Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to overhaul the paltry total riding on the back of a 75-run stand between Perry and Richa Ghosh.
Brief Scores: MI: 113/10 (19) [Sajana: 30 (210, Matthews: 26 (23); Perry: 4-0-15-6] lost to RCB: 115/3 (15) [ Perry: 40 (38), Richa: 36 (28); Ismail: 4-0-19-1] by seven wickets.
With Yastika Bhatia missing out due to illness, Sajeevan Sajana opened the batting with Hayley Matthews, and the duo offered a stable stand of 43 runs to sum up the powerplay before the former holed out in the deep off Sophie Devine. 16 balls later, Sajana was cleaned by Ellyse Perry in the ninth over, and Harmanpreet Kaur followed her without disturbing the scorers in the immediate delivery. In the space of every single over, Perry extracted two wickets each to reduce MI to 82/7 in 13 overs and finished with figures of 4-0-15-6. The lower order wagged until the 19th over, accumulating 30 runs on the back of Priyanka Bala’s unbridled 19 before getting folded for 113.
In reply, RCB got a trembling start as Sophie Molineux was stumped by Priyanka Bala off Hayley Matthews in the fourth over. Smriti Mandhana followed suit in the 5th over with the team summing up a 39-run powerplay. Immediately, Shabnim Ismail cleaned up Sophie Devine with the score curtailed to 39/3. Richa Ghosh entered the fray and continued with her good form after a survival due to Nat Sciver-Brunt’s second dropped catch of the match. With Perry grafting the innings, the pair orchestrated a 75-run fourth-wicket stand to overhaul the final 34 runs in three overs, leading RCB into the eliminator with five overs to spare.
Finally, RCB women win against a team with IPL franchise.— Ashish kumar (@ashuisbad) March 12, 2024
Richa Ghosh has won me over. WHAT A PLAYERRRR 🔥— Madziee (@_Madziee_) March 12, 2024
Australian players just hate to loss .— 𝐁𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧🚩 (@bholination18) March 12, 2024
Rcb won the match 😀— Ayush (@Aayussh18) March 12, 2024
IPL Seasons won before 2024 :— 𝕄𝕣.𝕍𝕚𝕝𝕝𝕒 🇺🇲 (@Shivayaaah) March 12, 2024
Pocket dynamite 🧨🧨— 𝘼𝘼𝙙𝙝𝙞 🐉 (@AdhiKarthikeya) March 12, 2024
Richa gosh 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/NpLdmCjoTV
Haha ippudaina telsukunnaru— aRRRunTarakian (@AlwaysArunReddy) March 12, 2024
shafali,Richa gosh ki reach ivvandi ika
The two destroyers from RCB— Calvin Candie ✨ (@Calvin_Candii) March 12, 2024
I see no difference both are hard hitters #RCB
Women’s Chris Gayle , Richa gosh is !!! pic.twitter.com/fQQV2k6b0z
Richa gosh mass katra 💥— 🐐 (@skippervirat) March 12, 2024
❤️❤️❤️— Virat de Villiers (@imVKohli83) March 12, 2024
All hail Queen Perry and Richa Gosh ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yC3YKtkUNm