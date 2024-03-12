‌WPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to RCB riding on Perry’s all-round brilliance to gush into Eliminator 

With Yastika Bhatia missing out due to illness, Sajeevan Sajana opened the batting with Hayley Matthews, and the duo offered a stable stand of 43 runs to sum up the powerplay before the former holed out in the deep off Sophie Devine. 16 balls later, Sajana was cleaned by Ellyse Perry in the ninth over, and Harmanpreet Kaur followed her without disturbing the scorers in the immediate delivery. In the space of every single over, Perry extracted two wickets each to reduce MI to 82/7 in 13 overs and finished with figures of 4-0-15-6. The lower order wagged until the 19th over, accumulating 30 runs on the back of Priyanka Bala’s unbridled 19 before getting folded for 113.