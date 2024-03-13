‌IPL 2024 | Major blow for Delhi Capitals as Harry Brook withdraws participation

The Yorkshire batter made his IPL debut for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last edition after being acquired for INR 13.25 Cr. However, the charismatic batter did not have a great season barring a ton against the Kolkata Knight Riders. He scored 190 runs from eleven innings and averaged 21.11. The Capitals, meanwhile, finished second-last in the 16th edition and therefore made major amendments during the auction, with Brook being one of their key buys.