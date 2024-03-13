IPL 2024 | Major blow for Delhi Capitals as Harry Brook withdraws participation
In a recent development, English cricketer Harry Brook has pulled out of the 2024 Indian Premier League, citing personal reasons. This serves as a massive blow to Delhi Capitals who snapped him in the auction for INR 4 Cr, and the franchise will look for potential replacements for the 25-year-old.
The Yorkshire batter made his IPL debut for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last edition after being acquired for INR 13.25 Cr. However, the charismatic batter did not have a great season barring a ton against the Kolkata Knight Riders. He scored 190 runs from eleven innings and averaged 21.11. The Capitals, meanwhile, finished second-last in the 16th edition and therefore made major amendments during the auction, with Brook being one of their key buys.
Brook was also supposed to be a part of the England side that toured India for a five-match Test series but had to pull out at the last minute due to personal reasons.
The ECB then took to social media and cited, "The Brook family respectfully requests privacy during this time. In light of this, the ECB and the family kindly request the media and the public to respect their wish for privacy and refrain from intruding on their private space."
The Capitals management is yet to name a potential replacement for the English batter but it is rumored that the swashbuckling Australian batter Jake Fraser-McGurk is one of the forerunners for the spot after enjoying a career-best Big Bash League season.