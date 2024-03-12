PSL 2024 | Rizwan's stellar show leads Multan to victory over Quetta in final league game
Mohammad Rizwan's 69 runs guided Multan Sultans to a clinical win over Quetta Gladiators|
Multan Sultans triumphed over Quetta Gladiators by 79 runs in the last league encounter at Karachi. Multan skipper Mohammad Rizwan's impressive 69 off 47 balls fueled the Sultans to a formidable total of 185, while Quetta faltered, losing wickets rapidly and getting bundled out for 106.
The opening partnership of Jason Roy and Saud Shakeel for Quetta Gladiators seemed promising as they accumulated 18 runs in the initial two overs. However, Sultans' key bowler David Willey showcased his knack for taking crucial wickets in the powerplay, dismissing both openers in the third over. Quetta's concerns escalated as their captain, Riley Rossouw, fell with the scoreboard reading 46/3 after the powerplay. Unfortunately, Quetta's batting lineup appeared fragile as they continued to lose wickets, with Laurie Evans, Khwaja Nafay, and Omair Yousuf departing in quick succession.
Meanwhile, Multan exhibited exceptional bowling prowess, with Willey and Abbas Afridi claiming two wickets each. As the match progressed, Quetta found themselves struggling at 91/6 after 12 overs, followed by Akeal Hosein and Usama Mir succumbing in no time. Eventually, the Gladiators were bundled out for mere 106 runs, losing the contest by 79 runs. With a clinical win, Multan Sultans' went past Peshawar Zalmi to claim the top spot in the league standings.
