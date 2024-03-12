PSL 2024 | Rizwan's stellar show leads Multan to victory over Quetta in final league game

‌With both Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators securing spots in the playoffs, the National Stadium in Karachi was set for a dead rubber contest. Multan's opening duo, Mohammad Rizwan and Yasir Khan failed to forge a substantial partnership as Mohammad Amir dismissed the latter in the third over. Despite this setback, Multan's batting sensation, Usman Khan, alongside Rizwan, steered the team to 43/1 after the powerplay. However, Usman couldn't replicate his previous explosive performance, falling to Abrar Ahmad in the 10th over. Subsequently, Johnson Charles and the captain orchestrated a commendable 56-run partnership, with Rizwan reaching a half-century in 35 deliveries. Despite early wobbles, Charles and Rizwan stabilised the stage and propelled them to 132/2 by the 16th over. Nevertheless, with Rizwan's departure in the 17th over, it was up to Charles to lead the Multan charge and the St Lucia-bred reached a swift 50 off 27 balls, forming a crucial 46-run alliance with Iftikhar Ahmad, guiding the Sultans to a formidable 185/4 in their allotted 20 overs.