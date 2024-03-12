More Options

PSL 2024 | Rizwan's stellar show leads Multan to victory over Quetta in final league game

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Mohammad Rizwan's 69 runs guided Multan Sultans to a clinical win over Quetta Gladiators

Multan Sultans triumphed over Quetta Gladiators by 79 runs in the last league encounter at Karachi. Multan skipper Mohammad Rizwan's impressive 69 off 47 balls fueled the Sultans to a formidable total of 185, while Quetta faltered, losing wickets rapidly and getting bundled out for 106.

‌With both Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators securing spots in the playoffs, the National Stadium in Karachi was set for a dead rubber contest. Multan's opening duo, Mohammad Rizwan and Yasir Khan failed to forge a substantial partnership as Mohammad Amir dismissed the latter in the third over. Despite this setback, Multan's batting sensation, Usman Khan, alongside Rizwan, steered the team to 43/1 after the powerplay. However, Usman couldn't replicate his previous explosive performance, falling to Abrar Ahmad in the 10th over. Subsequently, Johnson Charles and the captain orchestrated a commendable 56-run partnership, with Rizwan reaching a half-century in 35 deliveries. Despite early wobbles, Charles and Rizwan stabilised the stage and propelled them to 132/2 by the 16th over. Nevertheless, with Rizwan's departure in the 17th over, it was up to Charles to lead the Multan charge and the St Lucia-bred reached a swift 50 off 27 balls, forming a crucial 46-run alliance with Iftikhar Ahmad, guiding the Sultans to a formidable 185/4 in their allotted 20 overs.

The opening partnership of Jason Roy and Saud Shakeel for Quetta Gladiators seemed promising as they accumulated 18 runs in the initial two overs. However, Sultans' key bowler David Willey showcased his knack for taking crucial wickets in the powerplay, dismissing both openers in the third over. Quetta's concerns escalated as their captain, Riley Rossouw, fell with the scoreboard reading 46/3 after the powerplay. Unfortunately, Quetta's batting lineup appeared fragile as they continued to lose wickets, with Laurie Evans, Khwaja Nafay, and Omair Yousuf departing in quick succession.

Meanwhile, Multan exhibited exceptional bowling prowess, with Willey and Abbas Afridi claiming two wickets each. As the match progressed, Quetta found themselves struggling at 91/6 after 12 overs, followed by Akeal Hosein and Usama Mir succumbing in no time. Eventually, the Gladiators were bundled out for mere 106 runs, losing the contest by 79 runs. With a clinical win, Multan Sultans' went past Peshawar Zalmi to claim the top spot in the league standings.

