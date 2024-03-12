PSL 2024| Twitter explodes as tensions flare between Iftikhar Ahmad and Jason Roy during Quetta's chase
Emotions often surge on the cricket field, occasionally boiling over into intense confrontations. Such a scenario unfolded during the last league match between Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans, where a heated argument took place between Iftikhar Ahmad and Jason Roy following an LBW decision.
Willey delivered a length ball to Roy, swinging in towards the middle stump as Roy aimed to pull it. However, the ball sneaked under his bat and struck Roy's pad, resulting in a clear LBW decision from the umpire, prompting Willey's celebration. As Roy considered consulting Shakeel for a DRS, Multan's Iftikhar Ahmed commented to Roy as he walked back to the dugout. This sparked a heated exchange, with Roy retaliating to Iftikhar's provocations, leading to the umpire intervening. The 33-year-old left the field visibly upset, displaying his frustration by throwing his bat and helmet on his way to the dugout. His anger persisted in the dressing room, where he threw his glove and slammed his pads to the ground.
The incident between Iftikhar and Roy quickly became a topic of discussion on social media, with the Twitterverse buzzing about the heated argument.
New rivals
March 12, 2024
Roy is still frustrated
March 12, 2024
Whats going on
Jab Jason Roy Liquid Form me tha, Chacha Ifti Full Form me thy us waqt 😭😭pic.twitter.com/eRenby8zcx— Maze (@Maze_6999) March 12, 2024
Fight hoing on
Nazaren Ifthikar Ahmed ne Jason roy ke sar par balla phek ke mardiya ~ Yt Thumbnail#HBLPSL9 pic.twitter.com/NMDpwA3Kag— dablew 🔪 (@waqastics) March 12, 2024
Ifti vs Roy
Ifti and Jason Roy 😭😭#QGvMS #PSL9 #PSL2024 pic.twitter.com/qyvXosfpuM— Mary Marouf (@Cricket_istic) March 12, 2024
Not happy
Jason Roy is not happy— MEHTAB ALI (@mehtab26attari) March 12, 2024
He is fully frustrated
He didn't like it which happened in the field #ViratKohli𓃵 #ViratKohli #HBLPSL2024 #PSL2024#BabarAzam𓃵 #BabarAzam #eyeloveyou #เฟสล่ม #สุขุมวิท11 #LoveIsBlind #ليب24 #อุงเอิง #INDvsENGTest #INDvsENG #WTC25 #DoumbeBaki #Binance pic.twitter.com/4jmfJQegvy
Shame
Shame on you @IftiMania for those foul words to #JasonRoy.— Aizaz Raza (@AizazRaza21) March 12, 2024
You should be really proud of yourself #IftikharAhmed. #PSL9 #QGvsMS #HBLPSL pic.twitter.com/FFjDLKbdDp
Frustrated
Jason Roy threw his helmet, gloves and bat in frustration after getting out #HBLPSL9 pic.twitter.com/AggkCUHf7h— Syed Saad (@s_saad2004) March 12, 2024
Both were angry
New rivalry, chachu Iftikhar and Jason Roy#MSvsQG— U.M.A.I.R (@Umair20476083) March 12, 2024
Far better
#HBLPSL9— SamCurran🖤💥 (@hakunamattata69) March 12, 2024
Rutherford is far better than Jason Roy 👍 should bring him as finisher and make Evans as opener