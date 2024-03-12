More Options

PSL 2024| Twitter explodes as tensions flare between Iftikhar Ahmad and Jason Roy during Quetta's chase

Emotions often surge on the cricket field, occasionally boiling over into intense confrontations. Such a scenario unfolded during the last league match between Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans, where a heated argument took place between Iftikhar Ahmad and Jason Roy following an LBW decision.

‌Chasing 186 runs put up by Multan Sultans on the back of Mohammad Rizwan’s great innings of 69 runs off 47 runs, the Quetta batting was off to a great start as openers Saud Shakeel and Jason Roy laid the groundwork with an explosive performance in the first two overs, reaching 18/0. Their partnership included a blistering 13-run over off Mohammad Ali, highlighted by a boundary and a massive six. However, the momentum was halted when David Willey claimed Roy's wicket in the third over, sparking a heated exchange between the Englishman and Iftikhar Ahmad.

Willey delivered a length ball to Roy, swinging in towards the middle stump as Roy aimed to pull it. However, the ball sneaked under his bat and struck Roy's pad, resulting in a clear LBW decision from the umpire, prompting Willey's celebration. As Roy considered consulting Shakeel for a DRS, Multan's Iftikhar Ahmed commented to Roy as he walked back to the dugout. This sparked a heated exchange, with Roy retaliating to Iftikhar's provocations, leading to the umpire intervening. The 33-year-old left the field visibly upset, displaying his frustration by throwing his bat and helmet on his way to the dugout. His anger persisted in the dressing room, where he threw his glove and slammed his pads to the ground.

The incident between Iftikhar and Roy quickly became a topic of discussion on social media, with the Twitterverse buzzing about the heated argument.

