PSL 2024| Twitter explodes as tensions flare between Iftikhar Ahmad and Jason Roy during Quetta's chase

Willey delivered a length ball to Roy, swinging in towards the middle stump as Roy aimed to pull it. However, the ball sneaked under his bat and struck Roy's pad, resulting in a clear LBW decision from the umpire, prompting Willey's celebration. As Roy considered consulting Shakeel for a DRS, Multan's Iftikhar Ahmed commented to Roy as he walked back to the dugout. This sparked a heated exchange, with Roy retaliating to Iftikhar's provocations, leading to the umpire intervening. The 33-year-old left the field visibly upset, displaying his frustration by throwing his bat and helmet on his way to the dugout. His anger persisted in the dressing room, where he threw his glove and slammed his pads to the ground.