WPL 2024 | Twitter in splits as animated Dagnell mimics Anjum Chopra amidst commentary duties

‌WPL 2024 | Twitter in splits as animated Dagnall mimics Anjum Chopra amidst commentary duties

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

The WPL has been a great source of entertainment, and it was no different in the last league stage match when Delhi Capitals squared off against Gujarat Giants in Delhi. However, it was the commentators who buzzed the encounter not only with their voices but also with animated expressions.

Despite winning the toss in a dead rubber, Gujarat Giants captain Beth Mooney failed to offer a good start to her side, unlike their previous matches. Marizanne Kapp and Jess Jonassen removed their top-order inside the powerplay to reduce them to 23/3. Just when the contest looked bleak, it was the commentators who took over to entertain the crowd with lively banter.

Halfway through the eight over, the commentators Anjum Chopra and Charles Dagnall engaged in a cheeky exchange with the former teasing the latter’s bell-ringing technique. Immediately, the camera caught the former Indian cricketer trying to signal the start of the competition by ringing the bell with hard hands and a determined expression. In the process, she deliberately in an animated way, catching Dagnall’s attention. When the broadcasters replayed the visual amidst play, the Englishman was seen seated beside Anjum, creating a cheeky facial gesture to mock her way of ringing the bell. 

The Twitterverse closely followed this encounter and found this incident funny. 

