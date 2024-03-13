‌WPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Shafali dwarfing Giants as Capitals clinch final’s berth

In reply, the Capitals got off to a brisk start with Meg Lanning smashing four fours in the second over, followed by Shafali Verma joining the party before the former was runout in the fourth over. In a space of three balls, Alice Capsey fell prey to Tanuja Kanwar but Jemimah Rodrigues entered the fray and ensured a 45-run powerplay. Initially, the former played second fiddle to Verma’s natural game as the Haryana-bred clubbed the opposition’s best bowler, Ashleigh Gardner, for three sixes. They went on to tailor a match-defining 94-run stand before Verma holed out to mid-off with just three runs to win. Eventually, Jemimah hit the winning boundary to seal the deal and finish at the top of the table, heading straight to the finals.