WPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Shafali dwarfing Giants as Capitals clinch final’s berth
WPL
The Delhi Capitals won the last game of the league stages by seven wickets to finish top of the table. Marizanne Kapp’s new ball burst coupled with Jess Jonassen’s brilliance curtailed Gujarat Giants to a below-par total and Shafali Verma’s onslaught helped Capitals ace the paltry chase in 13 overs.
Winning the toss and choosing to bat first on her fourth successful attempt, Beth Mooney failed to replicate the past heroics after getting cleaned up by Marizanne Kapp in the first over itself. Jess Jonassen assisted her in reducing the Giants to 23/3 at the end of the powerplay before Ashleigh Gardner and Phoebe Litchfield followed suit in the ninth and eleventh over respectively. With the score thus reading 50/5, Bharathi Fulmali and Kathryn Bryce ticked the scorecard along with a 68-run sixth-wicket partnership, the former playing aggressor. The local star threaded boundaries regularly to rack up 42 runs before Shikha Pandey induced back-to-back wickets, followed by a couple of run-outs in the last over to curb the Giants to 126/9.
In reply, the Capitals got off to a brisk start with Meg Lanning smashing four fours in the second over, followed by Shafali Verma joining the party before the former was runout in the fourth over. In a space of three balls, Alice Capsey fell prey to Tanuja Kanwar but Jemimah Rodrigues entered the fray and ensured a 45-run powerplay. Initially, the former played second fiddle to Verma’s natural game as the Haryana-bred clubbed the opposition’s best bowler, Ashleigh Gardner, for three sixes. They went on to tailor a match-defining 94-run stand before Verma holed out to mid-off with just three runs to win. Eventually, Jemimah hit the winning boundary to seal the deal and finish at the top of the table, heading straight to the finals.
What a player she is!
3rd WPL fifty for Shafali Verma in this season as he slams a 28-ball fifty for Delhi Capitals against Gujarat Giants in the WPL 2024. 🔥👏👏— Saabir Zafar (@Saabir_Saabu01) March 13, 2024
She scored 71(37) including 7 fours and 5 sixes. 🌟#ShafaliVerma #DC #WPL2024 #TATAWPL #TATAWPL2024 #DCvGG pic.twitter.com/jxpz4w7ebI
Big hitter!
Only Indian to score 250 runs in every #WPL edition— Mohit Shah (@mohit_shah17) March 13, 2024
Shafali Verma
Now for her to regain her mojo at the international level too
Big match player!
Most runs in #WPL— Mohit Shah (@mohit_shah17) March 13, 2024
653 Meg Lanning
517 Shafali Verma
516 Harmanpreet Kaur
Shafali becomes the youngest & just the 3rd overall to get 500 runs
True!
Reason - Meg Lanning— Mahi (@Mahi27238905) March 13, 2024
She is so good at it!
No surprises their captain is an Australian legend,the greatest cricketing nation in the world,Meg Lanning ma'am is too good for others🔥🔥❤️❤️. https://t.co/65lqc7DQFB pic.twitter.com/bhsM5NQneR— Mustafa (@Mustafasays__) March 13, 2024
Yes!!
That’s Meg Lanning power for you. Captaincy matters.— Vibhor (@dhotedhulwate) March 13, 2024
We gonna have a good game!
Delhi Capitals makes a direct entry in the Final ❤️— Dhoni Era™ (@JassPreet96) March 13, 2024
Meg Lanning & her team 🤩💪#CricketTwitter #WPL2024 #DCvGG
That was hard luck!
Laura Wolvaardt made the Captain Meg Lanning Run Out possible!#TATAWPL | #DCvGG | #WPL2024 pic.twitter.com/RbrQSAcvis— IPL Scoop (@Ipl_scoop) March 13, 2024
Hahaha!
Lady Luck Works— Abhishek.K.Durgapal (@Simply_Durgapal) March 13, 2024
Jai ho #MegLanning Devi ki ❤️#DCW has been my source of Happiness 😍 . https://t.co/sbWuNVbDye
Lucky charm!
First rule of women cricket - Meg Lanning's team will always be in finals.— Mahi Dhojak (@69off38) March 13, 2024