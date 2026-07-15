List of Candidates Shortlisted by ECB for Test Head Coach
The England and Wales Cricket Board has started its search for a new Test coach. With Brendon McCullum being removed from the same, the board is looking for a new one as soon as possible. Andy Flower and Kumar Sangakkara stand among the top contenders for the same.
The England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is thought to have narrowed down its list of nine candidates for England Men's Tests coach as it prepares to shake up its red-ball hierarchy. Andy Flower, Kumar Sangakkara, Stephen Fleming, Justin Langer, Jonathan Trott, Richard Dawson, Tom Moody, Mike Hesson and Adi Birrell, are all on the list.
Some of the candidates have a great pedigree in coaching. Andy Flower raised England to the top of the Test rankings and helped England defeat the Ashes during his tenure and Stephen Fleming has made one of the most successful as a coach with the Chennai Super Kings in franchise cricket.
Justin Langer changed all that when he took over in 2018 and led his team to the 2021 T20 World Cup triumph and the defence of the Ashes. Mike Hesson was one of New Zealand's biggest developers as a Test bowling team and Jonathan Trott has claimed coaching victories with Afghanistan. The interview process is expected to be completed by the ECB in the coming weeks, and they will finalise their review of the candidates in due course.
Our Take
Whoever becomes the Head Coach of England in the longest format of the game will be having a lot of work to do. Andy Flower is currently working with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, which makes it challenging for the England and Wales Cricket Board to get him to the team. However, they would be looking at the other possible options to ensure that they are able to do well in the longest format of the game.