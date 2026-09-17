Squads England Legends vs Pakistan Legends T20i T20 World Championship of Legends 03.10.2026

T20i

ENG
ENG
PAK
PAK

Playing

ENG
ENG
PAK
PAK
First TeamSecond Team
Brown Ali

batsman

Bench

ENG
ENG
PAK
PAK

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet