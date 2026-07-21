Match details Birmingham Phoenix vs MI London The hundred The Hundred 12.08.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|The Hundred 2026
|Date:
|Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, August 16, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Wednesday, August 12, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Birmingham Phoenix Squad
|Players
|Ahmed Rehan, Bethell Jacob, Clarke Joe, Currie Scott, Dickson Sean, Evans Laurie, Ferreira Donovan, Helm Tom, Mahmood Saqib, Montgomery Matthew, Owen Mitchell J, Rahman Mustafizur, Smeed Will, Tariq Usman, Thompson Jordan, Wood Chris
|Bench
|no information yet
MI London Squad
|Players
|Boult Trent, Curran Sam, Curran Tom, Gleeson Richard, Jack Eddie, Jacks Will, Khan Rashid, Morgan Sebastian Herbert Bache, Parkinson Callum, Pooran Nicholas, Pope Ollie, Roy Jason, Rutherford Sherfane, Sowter Nathan, Stone Olly, Sykes Ollie, Vince James
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet