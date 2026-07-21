Match details Birmingham Phoenix vs MI London The hundred The Hundred 12.08.2026

The hundred

BIR
BIR
LON
LON

Match Info

Match:The Hundred 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, August 16, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, August 12, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Birmingham Phoenix Squad

PlayersAhmed Rehan, Bethell Jacob, Clarke Joe, Currie Scott, Dickson Sean, Evans Laurie, Ferreira Donovan, Helm Tom, Mahmood Saqib, Montgomery Matthew, Owen Mitchell J, Rahman Mustafizur, Smeed Will, Tariq Usman, Thompson Jordan, Wood Chris
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MI London Squad

PlayersBoult Trent, Curran Sam, Curran Tom, Gleeson Richard, Jack Eddie, Jacks Will, Khan Rashid, Morgan Sebastian Herbert Bache, Parkinson Callum, Pooran Nicholas, Pope Ollie, Roy Jason, Rutherford Sherfane, Sowter Nathan, Stone Olly, Sykes Ollie, Vince James
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Venue Guide

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