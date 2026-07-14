Match details Birmingham Phoenix vs Sunrisers Leeds The hundred The Hundred 07.08.2026

The hundred

BIR
BIR
SUL
SUL

Match Info

Match:The Hundred 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, August 16, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, August 07, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Birmingham Phoenix Squad

PlayersBethell Jacob, Boult Trent, Clarke Joe, Donald Aneurin, Duckett Ben, Helm Tom, Howell Benny, James Kimber Louis Philip, Livingstone Liam, McCann Freddie, Mousley Dan, Patterson-White Liam, Smeed Will, Southee Tim, Wood Chris
Benchno information yet

Sunrisers Leeds Squad

PlayersAmir Mohammad, Brook Harry, Brown Pat, Carse Brydon, Clark Graham, Crawley Zak, Duffy Jacob, Dwarshuis Ben, Fuller James, Lawes Thomas Edward, Lawrence Dan, Malan Dawid, Miller David, Patel Samit, Pepper Michael, Potts Matty, Rashid Adil, Santner Mitchell, Wasim Imad
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
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Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

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