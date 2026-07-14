Match details Birmingham Phoenix vs Sunrisers Leeds The hundred The Hundred 07.08.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|The Hundred 2026
|Date:
|Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, August 16, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Friday, August 07, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Birmingham Phoenix Squad
|Players
|Bethell Jacob, Boult Trent, Clarke Joe, Donald Aneurin, Duckett Ben, Helm Tom, Howell Benny, James Kimber Louis Philip, Livingstone Liam, McCann Freddie, Mousley Dan, Patterson-White Liam, Smeed Will, Southee Tim, Wood Chris
|Bench
|no information yet
Sunrisers Leeds Squad
|Players
|Amir Mohammad, Brook Harry, Brown Pat, Carse Brydon, Clark Graham, Crawley Zak, Duffy Jacob, Dwarshuis Ben, Fuller James, Lawes Thomas Edward, Lawrence Dan, Malan Dawid, Miller David, Patel Samit, Pepper Michael, Potts Matty, Rashid Adil, Santner Mitchell, Wasim Imad
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet