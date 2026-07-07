Match details Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets The hundred The Hundred 24.07.2026

The hundred

BIR
BIR
TRE
TRE

Match Info

Match:The Hundred 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, August 16, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, July 24, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Birmingham Phoenix Squad

PlayersBethell Jacob, Boult Trent, Clarke Joe, Donald Aneurin, Duckett Ben, Helm Tom, Howell Benny, James Kimber Louis Philip, Livingstone Liam, McCann Freddie, Mousley Dan, Patterson-White Liam, Smeed Will, Southee Tim, Wood Chris
Benchno information yet

Trent Rockets Squad

PlayersAhmed Rehan, Alsop Tom, Banton Tom, Cook Sam, Cox Ben, Ferguson Lockie, Hain Sam, Harrison Calvin, Holden Max, Hose Adam, Hosein Akeal, Linde George, Moores Tom, Parkinson Callum, Pennington Dillon, Root Joe, Sanderson Ben, Stoinis Marcus, Whiteley Ross, Willey David
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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Hosts tono information yet

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