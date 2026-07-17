Match details London Spirit vs Birmingham Phoenix The hundred The Hundred 09.08.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|The Hundred 2026
|Date:
|Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, August 16, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, August 09, 2026 05:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
London Spirit Squad
|Players
|Carlson Kiran, Chohan Jafer, Dawson Liam, Dickson Sean, Douthwaite Daniel, Gleeson Richard, Higgins Ryan, Jennings Keaton, Madsen Wayne, Overton Jamie, Simpson John, Turner Ashton, Warner David, Williamson Kane, Wood Luke, Worrall Daniel
|Bench
|no information yet
Birmingham Phoenix Squad
|Players
|Bethell Jacob, Boult Trent, Clarke Joe, Donald Aneurin, Duckett Ben, Helm Tom, Howell Benny, James Kimber Louis Philip, Livingstone Liam, McCann Freddie, Mousley Dan, Patterson-White Liam, Smeed Will, Southee Tim, Wood Chris
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet