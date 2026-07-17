Match details London Spirit vs Birmingham Phoenix The hundred The Hundred 09.08.2026

The hundred

LON
LON
BIR
BIR

Match Info

Match:The Hundred 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, August 16, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, August 09, 2026 05:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

London Spirit Squad

PlayersCarlson Kiran, Chohan Jafer, Dawson Liam, Dickson Sean, Douthwaite Daniel, Gleeson Richard, Higgins Ryan, Jennings Keaton, Madsen Wayne, Overton Jamie, Simpson John, Turner Ashton, Warner David, Williamson Kane, Wood Luke, Worrall Daniel
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Birmingham Phoenix Squad

PlayersBethell Jacob, Boult Trent, Clarke Joe, Donald Aneurin, Duckett Ben, Helm Tom, Howell Benny, James Kimber Louis Philip, Livingstone Liam, McCann Freddie, Mousley Dan, Patterson-White Liam, Smeed Will, Southee Tim, Wood Chris
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Venue Guide

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