Match details MI London vs London Spirit The hundred The Hundred 29.07.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|The Hundred 2026
|Date:
|Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, August 16, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Wednesday, July 29, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
MI London Squad
|Players
|Atkinson Gus, Behrendorff Jason, Billings Sam, Clark Jordan, Cox Jordan, Curran Sam, Curran Tom, Ferreira Donovan, Gohar Zafar, Hammond Miles, Jacks Will, Khan Rashid, Mahmood Saqib, Muyeye Tawanda, Scrimshaw George, Sowter Nathan
|Bench
|no information yet
London Spirit Squad
|Players
|Carlson Kiran, Chohan Jafer, Dawson Liam, Dickson Sean, Douthwaite Daniel, Gleeson Richard, Higgins Ryan, Jennings Keaton, Madsen Wayne, Overton Jamie, Simpson John, Turner Ashton, Warner David, Williamson Kane, Wood Luke, Worrall Daniel
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet