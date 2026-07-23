4.2 1 Good length from Milne, outside off stump once more. Buttler gets forward and tucks a glance for a run behind point.

4.1 1 Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Seifert rocks back and pulls for a run behind square.

3.5 . Good length from Milne, outside off once more. Buttler gets forward and defends

3.5 1w Wide. Back of a length, too wide outside off.

3.3 W OUT! Milne traps Markram in front! Good line and length from Milne. Markram gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a drive. LONDON SPIRIT appeal, the umpire agrees, and Markram has to depart

3.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Markram gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a drive

3.1 1 Length ball, outside off. Seifert pushes forward and plays a shaky drive on the off side for one run.

2.5 1lb On a good line and length but angling across. Markram pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a glance, resulting in a leg bye.

2.5 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Markram rocks back but misses while attempting to play a glance

2.4 1 Willey pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angled across. Seifert rocks back and lifts a flick behind square for 1 run.

2.3 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, on leg stump and angled across. Seifert moves onto the back foot and lifts a pull for a half dozen runs.

2.2 1lb Good line and length from Willey once again. Markram gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a drive, resulting in a single leg bye.

2.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Seifert gets on the back foot and glances for one run.

1.5 . Full ball, outside off stump again. Markram gets on the front foot and drives through the off side.

1.4 1 Milne pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Seifert advances and edges behind square for 1 run.

1.3 . On a good length, outside off. Seifert gets forward but makes no contact while trying to defend

1.2 1lb Good length from Milne, outside leg. Markram gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a leg glance, resulting in a single leg bye back behind square.

1.1 . Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Markram gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a drive. LONDON SPIRIT appeal for LBW, but the umpire gives Markram not out. LONDON SPIRIT call for a review. The decision is upheld.

0.5 . Good line and length. Markram gets on the back foot and eases a drive down the ground.

0.4 . Willey pitches one up, on a good line. Markram moves onto the back foot and drives

0.3 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Seifert gets on the back foot and eases a drive for one run on the leg side.

0.2 . Willey pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Seifert moves onto the back foot and eases a drive