Match details MI London vs Manchester Super Giants The hundred The Hundred 02.08.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|The Hundred 2026
|Date:
|Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, August 16, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, August 02, 2026 05:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
MI London Squad
|Players
|Atkinson Gus, Behrendorff Jason, Billings Sam, Clark Jordan, Cox Jordan, Curran Sam, Curran Tom, Ferreira Donovan, Gohar Zafar, Hammond Miles, Jacks Will, Khan Rashid, Mahmood Saqib, Muyeye Tawanda, Scrimshaw George, Sowter Nathan
|Bench
|no information yet
Manchester Super Giants Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet