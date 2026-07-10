Match details MI London vs Manchester Super Giants The hundred The Hundred 02.08.2026

The hundred

LON
LON
MSG
MSG

Match Info

Match:The Hundred 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, August 16, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, August 02, 2026 05:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

MI London Squad

PlayersAtkinson Gus, Behrendorff Jason, Billings Sam, Clark Jordan, Cox Jordan, Curran Sam, Curran Tom, Ferreira Donovan, Gohar Zafar, Hammond Miles, Jacks Will, Khan Rashid, Mahmood Saqib, Muyeye Tawanda, Scrimshaw George, Sowter Nathan
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Manchester Super Giants Squad

PlayersAhmad Noor, Ahmed Farhan, Anderson James, Aspinwall Tom, Baker Sonny, Buttler Jos, Chapman Mark, Currie Scott, Dawson Liam, De Lange Marchant, Du Plooy Leus, Finch Adam, Garton George, Gregory Lewis, Hartley Tom, Hurst Matthew, Klaasen Heinrich, Markram Aiden, McKinney Ben Stewart, Moores Tom, Ravindra Rachin, Salt Phil, Seifert Tim, Sodhi Ish, Surenkumar Amuruthaa, Tongue Josh
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Venue Guide

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