Match details London Spirit vs Southern Brave The hundred The Hundred 01.08.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|The Hundred 2026
|Date:
|Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, August 16, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Saturday, August 01, 2026 05:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
London Spirit Squad
|Players
|Carlson Kiran, Chohan Jafer, Dawson Liam, Dickson Sean, Douthwaite Daniel, Gleeson Richard, Higgins Ryan, Jennings Keaton, Madsen Wayne, Overton Jamie, Simpson John, Turner Ashton, Warner David, Williamson Kane, Wood Luke, Worrall Daniel
|Bench
|no information yet
Southern Brave Squad
|Players
|Albert Toby Edward, Allen Finn, Archer Jofra, Bracewell Michael, Briggs Danny, Cartwright Hilton, Coles James Matthew, Du Plooy Leus, Evans Laurie, Jordan Chris, Mills Tymal, Overton Craig, Roy Jason, Thompson Jordan, Topley Reece, Vince James
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet