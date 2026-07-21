Highlights MI London vs Sunrisers Leeds The hundred The Hundred 21.07.2026
Wide. Too wide outside off.
Short of a length, outside off. Vince gets on the back foot and punches a drive
On a good line and length from Ellis. Curran pushes forward and drives for one run.
Good length from Abrar Ahmed, outside off stump. Curran moves onto the front foot and outside edges for 1 run.
Back of a length from Abrar Ahmed, on line. Vince goes back and guides a glance for 1 run on the leg side.
Abrar Ahmed comes over the wicket. Back of a length, on line. Curran gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.
SIX! Abrar Ahmed now coming around the wicket to Curran. Back of a length, outside off. Curran rocks back and pulls for 6 runs.
Pitching on a good line and length again. Curran gets on the back foot and plays a pull
Good length, on leg stump and angling across. Curran pushes forward and plays a flick
FOUR! Full ball, on a good line once again. Curran gets on the front foot and outside edges behind point for four runs.
Short of a length, on line. Vince rocks back and flicks a glance for 1 run.
Short of a length, on line. Curran pushes forward and plays a pull for one run.
Back of a length, outside off once again. Vince rocks back and drives for a run.
Back of a length from Potts, outside off stump. Vince moves onto the back foot and inside edges into their pads while attempting to defend for 1 run.
And another! Back of a length from Potts, outside off once again. Vince rocks back and inside edges for four runs behind square.
And another! Short, outside off again. Vince moves onto the front foot and skies a pull for 4 runs.
Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Curran pushes forward and pulls for one run.
Back of a length, outside off stump. Curran rocks back and punches a drive
Good line and length from Ellis. Vince gets on the front foot and lifts a flick for one run.
Good length from Ellis, on leg stump. Vince gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a leg glance, resulting in four leg byes back behind square.
Back of a length, outside off. Vince moves onto the back foot and cuts
Back of a length from Ellis, pitching on a good line. Curran gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side for a run.
FOUR! Good length, outside off stump again. Curran gets on the front foot and edges back behind point for four runs.
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Vince goes back and eases a shaky drive
Back of a length from Carse, on a good line once again. Curran gets on the back foot and glances for a single run through the leg side field.
Back of a length from Carse, outside off stump. Vince moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Curran goes back and slices a cut for 1 run.
Back of a length from Carse, pitching on a good line. Curran gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
Wide. Too wide outside leg. Curran pushes forward but misses while trying to play a leg glance
Back of a length from Potts, pitching outside off stump. Curran goes back and drives through the off side.
Back of a length from Potts, pitching outside off. Curran goes back and drives through the off side field.
Back of a length from Potts, pitching outside off. Curran goes back but swings and misses while trying a pull
Dropped in short by Potts, pitching outside off once more. Curran moves onto the back foot and plays a mediocre pull
Potts drops one in short, outside off stump. Vince goes back and inside edges for a run back behind square.
FOUR! Short, outside off. Curran goes back and slices a cut for 4 runs back behind point.
Back of a length from Carse, pitching on a good line. Curran gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
OUT! Caught. Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Roy moves onto the back foot and outside edges, and is caught by Marsh
Short of a length, outside off. Roy gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a cut
OUT! Carse breaks through! Back of a length from Carse, outside off stump. Jacks pushes forward and outside edges, and is caught by Howell on the off side.
Good length, outside off stump. Vince moves onto the front foot and outside edges for a run back behind point.
Pitching on a good line and length. Jacks moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a run.
Full, pitching outside off stump again. Vince moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run through the off side field.
Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Vince gets on the back foot but plays and misses while trying to defend
Carse drops one in short, outside off. Jacks moves onto the back foot and lifts a shaky pull for 1 run.
OUT! Gleeson gets the wicket! Short, outside off. Ellis rocks back and edges, and is caught by Pooran
On a good length, outside leg. Abrar Ahmed gets on the front foot and edges behind square for a run.
Short ball, outside off again. Abrar Ahmed advances but decides to just let the ball pass through to the keeper unchallenged
MAXIMUM! Back of a length, outside off stump. Abrar Ahmed rocks back and pulls for six runs back behind square.
OUT! LBW. Yorker, on line. Alsop gets forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a flick. Umpire White gives Alsop out LBW, but Alsop signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Alsop has to go.
OUT! Run out. Short of a length, outside off stump. Potts gets on the back foot but misses while attempting to play a scoop. He is then run out at the striker's end, as a result of some tidy fielding by Pooran and Boult.
Yorker, on line. Alsop gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the leg side field for one run.
Full ball, pitching on a good line again. Potts gets on the front foot and lifts a sloppy drive for one run down the ground.
Pitched up, on line once again. Potts gets on the front foot and drives for a pair of runs past the bowler.
Back of a length, pitching outside off. Potts moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for one run.
Short, on leg stump and angled across. Alsop gets on the back foot and pulls averagely for 1 run.
SIX! Short ball, outside leg. Alsop goes back and skies a hook for six runs back behind square.
Curran pitches one up, on line again. Alsop moves onto the front foot and drives for two runs. Good fielding by Roy results in a boundary being saved.
Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Potts goes back and drives on the off side for a single run.
FOUR! Back of a length from Curran, pitching outside off. Potts rocks back and edges behind point on the off side for 4 runs.
OUT! Caught. Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Carse moves onto the front foot and plays a bad drive, and is caught by Roy down the ground.
Dropped in short by Curran, outside off stump. Alsop rocks back and pulls poorly for one run.
SIX! Full ball, outside off. Alsop gets on the front foot and drives for 6 runs down the ground.
Full, pitching on a good line. Carse moves onto the front foot and flicks for 1 run.
Rashid Khan now coming over the wicket to Carse. Back of a length from Rashid Khan, outside off stump. Carse moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for a single run.
Rashid Khan now coming around the wicket to Alsop. Short of a length, on line again. Alsop gets on the back foot and leg glances behind square for 1 run.
Back of a length, on line again. Alsop goes back and pulls for 2 runs. The ball is misfielded by Roy costing MI LONDON a run.
SIX! Short of a length, on line. Alsop gets on the back foot and pulls for a half dozen runs.
On a good line and length. Alsop gets forward and reverse sweeps poorly
Short of a length, pitching outside off. Carse gets on the back foot and slices a late cut for 1 run back behind point.
Full ball, pitching outside off. Alsop gets on the front foot and drives for a single run on the on side.
Good line and length from Boult. Carse moves onto the front foot and late cuts behind point for a single run.
Back of a length from Boult, outside off. Alsop rocks back and cuts for 1 run.
Dropped in short by Boult, pitching outside off stump once again. Alsop moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying a cut
OUT! Consecutive wickets! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Howell rocks back and edges, and is caught by Pooran
OUT! Gleeson breaks through! Gleeson drops one in short, pitching on a good line. Crawley gets forward and pulls, but is caught by Rashid Khan behind square.
Wide. Gleeson now coming over the wicket to Crawley. Back of a length, pitching far outside leg. Crawley gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a flick
Back of a length from Gleeson, pitching outside off. Alsop rocks back and drives for 1 run.
Back of a length from Gleeson, on line. Crawley gets on the front foot and pulls for a run.
Pitched up, outside off stump. Crawley gets on the front foot and drives poorly on the leg side for a pair of runs.
Gleeson now coming around the wicket. Back of a length from Gleeson, outside off stump. Alsop gets forward and drives for a single run.
Back of a length, on a good line. Crawley pushes forward and flicks for 1 run.
Back of a length from Gleeson, outside off. Alsop gets on the front foot and drives for one run on the off side.
Gleeson drops one in short, on line. Alsop moves onto the back foot but decides to just let the ball travel through to Pooran without offering a shot
OUT! Gleeson gets the wicket! Good length from Gleeson, pitching outside off stump. Lawrence advances down the pitch and drives, but is caught by Sowter on the off side.
Back of a length from Curran, pitching outside off. Lawrence moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run through the off side.
Curran drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. Lawrence goes back but swings and misses while trying a pull
Good line and length from Curran once more. Crawley gets forward and plays a flick for one run.
Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Lawrence rocks back and flicks for 1 run down the ground.
OUT! Curran gets the wicket! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Marsh rocks back and skies a wild cut, and is caught by Curran down the ground.
On a good line and length. Marsh moves onto the back foot and eases a drive
On a good line and length from Rashid Khan once again. Crawley advances down the pitch and plays a flick for a single run.
On a good line and length. Marsh gets on the front foot and edges for a run behind square.
MAXIMUM! Full, pitching on a good line. Marsh moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive for six runs.
Good length, outside off stump. Marsh gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a cut
Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Marsh moves onto the back foot and punches a drive down the ground for a single run.
On a good length, outside off. Crawley gets on the front foot and lofts a drive on the off side for a single run.
On a good line and length from Curran. Marsh gets forward and punches a drive for one run. The ball is misfielded by Curran costing 1 run.
MAXIMUM! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Marsh pushes forward and lifts a drive on the leg side for a half dozen runs.
Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Marsh. He goes back and eases a drive
Back-to-back boundaries! Full ball, on line once again. Marsh moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs over the on side field.
Good length, outside off. Crawley moves down the pitch and drives over the off side field for one run.
FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Crawley pushes forward and reverse sweeps for 4 runs behind point.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Crawley rocks back but misses while attempting to play a drive
Back of a length, pitching outside leg. Marsh backs away and cuts for 1 run.
Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Marsh moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run down the ground.
Back of a length, outside off once again. Marsh gets on the back foot and inside edges onto the pads while attempting a pull
Back of a length from Rashid Khan, pitching outside off stump once more. Crawley moves onto the back foot and drives for 1 run.
OUT! Rashid Khan breaks through! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Brook gets on the front foot and skies a poor pull, and is caught by Sowter
SIX! Back of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Brook advances down the pitch and plays a drive for six runs on the leg side.
Rashid Khan pitches one up, on line once again. Brook shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive on the off side.
Back of a length, on line once more. Marsh rocks back and plays a wild pull for a single run.
Good line and length from Rashid Khan again. Marsh gets on the back foot and drives
MAXIMUM! Short of a length, on line again. Marsh gets on the back foot and pulls for a half dozen runs.
Short of a length, on a good line. Brook gets on the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run.
Good line and length from Sowter. Marsh gets on the back foot and drives
Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across Marsh. He goes back and drives
Pitched up, pitching on a good line once again. Brook moves onto the front foot and drives through the leg side field for a run.
Pitching on a good line and length. Brook gets on the back foot and plays a flick
Good length from Sowter, outside off. Brook gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
OUT! Curran traps Rickelton on the crease! On a good line and length from Curran. Rickelton gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick. MI LONDON appeal, the umpire agrees, and Rickelton has to depart
Good length, pitching on leg and angled across. Marsh moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a run.
Short, pitching on a good line. Rickelton gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a pull, resulting in one leg bye.
Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Marsh pushes forward and defends for a single run.
FOUR MORE! Back of a length, pitching on leg and angling across. Marsh moves onto the front foot and pulls for four runs back behind square.
On a good line and length. Rickelton gets forward and punches a drive down the ground.
FOUR! Dropped in short by Gleeson, outside off stump. Rickelton gets on the front foot and cuts for four runs.
SIX! Short, pitching outside off. Rickelton pushes forward and lofts a pull for a half dozen runs.
Short of a length, outside off stump. Rickelton moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
Back of a length from Gleeson, pitching outside off stump. Rickelton goes back and plays a defensive stroke
And again! On a good line and length. Rickelton gets on the front foot and drives for six runs on the on side.
SIX! Good length from Curran, outside leg. Rickelton backs away and lifts a flick for 6 runs.
Marsh defends for a run.
Good line and length from Curran. Rickelton gets on the front foot and drives for a run.
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Marsh defends for 1 run.
Rickelton plays a defensive stroke for a single run.
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FOUR! Rickelton plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.
Marsh defends for 1 run.
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Marsh plays a defensive stroke for one run.
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Wide. Too wide outside leg. Marsh gets forward but misses while trying to play a leg glance