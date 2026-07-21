8.3 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

8.2 . Short of a length, outside off. Vince gets on the back foot and punches a drive

8.1 1 On a good line and length from Ellis. Curran pushes forward and drives for one run.

7.5 1 Good length from Abrar Ahmed, outside off stump. Curran moves onto the front foot and outside edges for 1 run.

7.4 1 Back of a length from Abrar Ahmed, on line. Vince goes back and guides a glance for 1 run on the leg side.

7.3 1 Abrar Ahmed comes over the wicket. Back of a length, on line. Curran gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

7.2 6 SIX! Abrar Ahmed now coming around the wicket to Curran. Back of a length, outside off. Curran rocks back and pulls for 6 runs.

7.1 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Curran gets on the back foot and plays a pull

6.5 . Good length, on leg stump and angling across. Curran pushes forward and plays a flick

6.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, on a good line once again. Curran gets on the front foot and outside edges behind point for four runs.

6.3 1 Short of a length, on line. Vince rocks back and flicks a glance for 1 run.

6.2 1 Short of a length, on line. Curran pushes forward and plays a pull for one run.

6.1 1 Back of a length, outside off once again. Vince rocks back and drives for a run.

5.5 1 Back of a length from Potts, outside off stump. Vince moves onto the back foot and inside edges into their pads while attempting to defend for 1 run.

5.4 4 And another! Back of a length from Potts, outside off once again. Vince rocks back and inside edges for four runs behind square.

5.3 4 And another! Short, outside off again. Vince moves onto the front foot and skies a pull for 4 runs.

5.2 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Curran pushes forward and pulls for one run.

5.1 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Curran rocks back and punches a drive

4.5 1 Good line and length from Ellis. Vince gets on the front foot and lifts a flick for one run.

4.4 4 Good length from Ellis, on leg stump. Vince gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a leg glance, resulting in four leg byes back behind square.

4.3 . Back of a length, outside off. Vince moves onto the back foot and cuts

4.2 1 Back of a length from Ellis, pitching on a good line. Curran gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side for a run.

4.1 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump again. Curran gets on the front foot and edges back behind point for four runs.

3.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Vince goes back and eases a shaky drive

3.4 1 Back of a length from Carse, on a good line once again. Curran gets on the back foot and glances for a single run through the leg side field.

3.3 1 Back of a length from Carse, outside off stump. Vince moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

3.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Curran goes back and slices a cut for 1 run.

3.1 . Back of a length from Carse, pitching on a good line. Curran gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.1 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Curran pushes forward but misses while trying to play a leg glance

2.5 . Back of a length from Potts, pitching outside off stump. Curran goes back and drives through the off side.

2.4 . Back of a length from Potts, pitching outside off. Curran goes back and drives through the off side field.

2.3 . Back of a length from Potts, pitching outside off. Curran goes back but swings and misses while trying a pull

2.2 . Dropped in short by Potts, pitching outside off once more. Curran moves onto the back foot and plays a mediocre pull

2.1 1 Potts drops one in short, outside off stump. Vince goes back and inside edges for a run back behind square.

1.5 4 FOUR! Short, outside off. Curran goes back and slices a cut for 4 runs back behind point.

1.4 . Back of a length from Carse, pitching on a good line. Curran gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.3 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Roy moves onto the back foot and outside edges, and is caught by Marsh

1.2 . Short of a length, outside off. Roy gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a cut

1.1 W OUT! Carse breaks through! Back of a length from Carse, outside off stump. Jacks pushes forward and outside edges, and is caught by Howell on the off side.

0.5 1 Good length, outside off stump. Vince moves onto the front foot and outside edges for a run back behind point.

0.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Jacks moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

0.3 1 Full, pitching outside off stump again. Vince moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run through the off side field.

0.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Vince gets on the back foot but plays and misses while trying to defend

0.1 1 Carse drops one in short, outside off. Jacks moves onto the back foot and lifts a shaky pull for 1 run.

19.4 W OUT! Gleeson gets the wicket! Short, outside off. Ellis rocks back and edges, and is caught by Pooran

19.3 1 On a good length, outside leg. Abrar Ahmed gets on the front foot and edges behind square for a run.

19.2 . Short ball, outside off again. Abrar Ahmed advances but decides to just let the ball pass through to the keeper unchallenged

19.1 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, outside off stump. Abrar Ahmed rocks back and pulls for six runs back behind square.

18.5 W OUT! LBW. Yorker, on line. Alsop gets forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a flick. Umpire White gives Alsop out LBW, but Alsop signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Alsop has to go.

18.4 W OUT! Run out. Short of a length, outside off stump. Potts gets on the back foot but misses while attempting to play a scoop. He is then run out at the striker's end, as a result of some tidy fielding by Pooran and Boult.

18.3 1 Yorker, on line. Alsop gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the leg side field for one run.

18.2 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line again. Potts gets on the front foot and lifts a sloppy drive for one run down the ground.

18.1 2 Pitched up, on line once again. Potts gets on the front foot and drives for a pair of runs past the bowler.

17.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Potts moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for one run.

17.4 1 Short, on leg stump and angled across. Alsop gets on the back foot and pulls averagely for 1 run.

17.3 6 SIX! Short ball, outside leg. Alsop goes back and skies a hook for six runs back behind square.

17.2 2 Curran pitches one up, on line again. Alsop moves onto the front foot and drives for two runs. Good fielding by Roy results in a boundary being saved.

17.1 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Potts goes back and drives on the off side for a single run.

16.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Curran, pitching outside off. Potts rocks back and edges behind point on the off side for 4 runs.

16.4 W OUT! Caught. Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Carse moves onto the front foot and plays a bad drive, and is caught by Roy down the ground.

16.3 1 Dropped in short by Curran, outside off stump. Alsop rocks back and pulls poorly for one run.

16.2 6 SIX! Full ball, outside off. Alsop gets on the front foot and drives for 6 runs down the ground.

16.1 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Carse moves onto the front foot and flicks for 1 run.

15.5 1 Rashid Khan now coming over the wicket to Carse. Back of a length from Rashid Khan, outside off stump. Carse moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for a single run.

15.4 1 Rashid Khan now coming around the wicket to Alsop. Short of a length, on line again. Alsop gets on the back foot and leg glances behind square for 1 run.

15.3 2 Back of a length, on line again. Alsop goes back and pulls for 2 runs. The ball is misfielded by Roy costing MI LONDON a run.

15.2 6 SIX! Short of a length, on line. Alsop gets on the back foot and pulls for a half dozen runs.

15.1 . On a good line and length. Alsop gets forward and reverse sweeps poorly

14.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Carse gets on the back foot and slices a late cut for 1 run back behind point.

14.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Alsop gets on the front foot and drives for a single run on the on side.

14.3 1 Good line and length from Boult. Carse moves onto the front foot and late cuts behind point for a single run.

14.2 1 Back of a length from Boult, outside off. Alsop rocks back and cuts for 1 run.

14.1 . Dropped in short by Boult, pitching outside off stump once again. Alsop moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying a cut

13.5 W OUT! Consecutive wickets! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Howell rocks back and edges, and is caught by Pooran

13.4 W OUT! Gleeson breaks through! Gleeson drops one in short, pitching on a good line. Crawley gets forward and pulls, but is caught by Rashid Khan behind square.

13.4 1w Wide. Gleeson now coming over the wicket to Crawley. Back of a length, pitching far outside leg. Crawley gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a flick

13.3 1 Back of a length from Gleeson, pitching outside off. Alsop rocks back and drives for 1 run.

13.2 1 Back of a length from Gleeson, on line. Crawley gets on the front foot and pulls for a run.

13.1 2 Pitched up, outside off stump. Crawley gets on the front foot and drives poorly on the leg side for a pair of runs.

12.5 1 Gleeson now coming around the wicket. Back of a length from Gleeson, outside off stump. Alsop gets forward and drives for a single run.

12.4 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Crawley pushes forward and flicks for 1 run.

12.3 1 Back of a length from Gleeson, outside off. Alsop gets on the front foot and drives for one run on the off side.

12.2 . Gleeson drops one in short, on line. Alsop moves onto the back foot but decides to just let the ball travel through to Pooran without offering a shot

12.1 W OUT! Gleeson gets the wicket! Good length from Gleeson, pitching outside off stump. Lawrence advances down the pitch and drives, but is caught by Sowter on the off side.

11.5 1 Back of a length from Curran, pitching outside off. Lawrence moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run through the off side.

11.4 . Curran drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. Lawrence goes back but swings and misses while trying a pull

11.3 1 Good line and length from Curran once more. Crawley gets forward and plays a flick for one run.

11.2 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Lawrence rocks back and flicks for 1 run down the ground.

11.1 W OUT! Curran gets the wicket! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Marsh rocks back and skies a wild cut, and is caught by Curran down the ground.

10.5 . On a good line and length. Marsh moves onto the back foot and eases a drive

10.4 1 On a good line and length from Rashid Khan once again. Crawley advances down the pitch and plays a flick for a single run.

10.3 1 On a good line and length. Marsh gets on the front foot and edges for a run behind square.

10.2 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching on a good line. Marsh moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive for six runs.

10.1 . Good length, outside off stump. Marsh gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

9.5 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Marsh moves onto the back foot and punches a drive down the ground for a single run.

9.4 1 On a good length, outside off. Crawley gets on the front foot and lofts a drive on the off side for a single run.

9.3 1 On a good line and length from Curran. Marsh gets forward and punches a drive for one run. The ball is misfielded by Curran costing 1 run.

9.2 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Marsh pushes forward and lifts a drive on the leg side for a half dozen runs.

9.1 . Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Marsh. He goes back and eases a drive

8.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full ball, on line once again. Marsh moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs over the on side field.

8.4 1 Good length, outside off. Crawley moves down the pitch and drives over the off side field for one run.

8.3 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Crawley pushes forward and reverse sweeps for 4 runs behind point.

8.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Crawley rocks back but misses while attempting to play a drive

8.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside leg. Marsh backs away and cuts for 1 run.

7.5 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Marsh moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run down the ground.

7.4 . Back of a length, outside off once again. Marsh gets on the back foot and inside edges onto the pads while attempting a pull

7.3 1 Back of a length from Rashid Khan, pitching outside off stump once more. Crawley moves onto the back foot and drives for 1 run.

7.2 W OUT! Rashid Khan breaks through! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Brook gets on the front foot and skies a poor pull, and is caught by Sowter

7.1 6 SIX! Back of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Brook advances down the pitch and plays a drive for six runs on the leg side.

6.5 . Rashid Khan pitches one up, on line once again. Brook shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive on the off side.

6.4 1 Back of a length, on line once more. Marsh rocks back and plays a wild pull for a single run.

6.3 . Good line and length from Rashid Khan again. Marsh gets on the back foot and drives

6.2 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, on line again. Marsh gets on the back foot and pulls for a half dozen runs.

6.1 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Brook gets on the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

5.5 . Good line and length from Sowter. Marsh gets on the back foot and drives

5.4 . Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across Marsh. He goes back and drives

5.3 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line once again. Brook moves onto the front foot and drives through the leg side field for a run.

5.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Brook gets on the back foot and plays a flick

5.1 . Good length from Sowter, outside off. Brook gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

4.5 W OUT! Curran traps Rickelton on the crease! On a good line and length from Curran. Rickelton gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick. MI LONDON appeal, the umpire agrees, and Rickelton has to depart

4.4 1 Good length, pitching on leg and angled across. Marsh moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

4.3 1lb Short, pitching on a good line. Rickelton gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a pull, resulting in one leg bye.

4.2 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Marsh pushes forward and defends for a single run.

4.1 4 FOUR MORE! Back of a length, pitching on leg and angling across. Marsh moves onto the front foot and pulls for four runs back behind square.

3.5 . On a good line and length. Rickelton gets forward and punches a drive down the ground.

3.4 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Gleeson, outside off stump. Rickelton gets on the front foot and cuts for four runs.

3.3 6 SIX! Short, pitching outside off. Rickelton pushes forward and lofts a pull for a half dozen runs.

3.2 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Rickelton moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.1 . Back of a length from Gleeson, pitching outside off stump. Rickelton goes back and plays a defensive stroke

2.5 6 And again! On a good line and length. Rickelton gets on the front foot and drives for six runs on the on side.

2.4 6 SIX! Good length from Curran, outside leg. Rickelton backs away and lifts a flick for 6 runs.

2.3 1 Marsh defends for a run.

2.2 1 Good line and length from Curran. Rickelton gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

2.1 . 0 runs

1.5 1 Marsh defends for 1 run.

1.4 1 Rickelton plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

1.3 . 0 runs

1.2 4 FOUR! Rickelton plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

1.1 1 Marsh defends for 1 run.

0.5 . 0 runs

0.4 . 0 runs

0.2 1 Marsh plays a defensive stroke for one run.

0.1 . 0 runs