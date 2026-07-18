Match details Manchester Super Giants vs Sunrisers Leeds The hundred The Hundred 11.08.2026

The hundred

MSG
MSG
SUL
SUL

Match Info

Match:The Hundred 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, August 16, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, August 11, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Manchester Super Giants Squad

PlayersAhmad Noor, Ahmed Farhan, Anderson James, Aspinwall Tom, Atkinson Gus, Baker Sonny, Buttler Jos, Chapman Mark, Currie Scott, Dawson Liam, De Lange Marchant, Du Plooy Leus, Finch Adam, Garton George, Gregory Lewis, Hartley Tom, Hurst Matthew, Klaasen Heinrich, Markram Aiden, McKinney Ben Stewart, Moores Tom, Muyeye Tawanda, Ravindra Rachin, Salt Phil, Seifert Tim, Sodhi Ish, Surenkumar Amuruthaa, Tongue Josh
Benchno information yet

Sunrisers Leeds Squad

PlayersAmir Mohammad, Brook Harry, Brown Pat, Carse Brydon, Clark Graham, Crawley Zak, Duffy Jacob, Dwarshuis Ben, Fuller James, Lawes Thomas Edward, Lawrence Dan, Malan Dawid, Miller David, Patel Samit, Pepper Michael, Potts Matty, Rashid Adil, Santner Mitchell, Wasim Imad
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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